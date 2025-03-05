The integration enables contactless fare payments and aligns with Auckland Transport’s technology framework. Credit: Hitachi Rail.

Hitachi Rail and Auckland Transport have deployed contactless payments for seamless multimodal travel in Auckland, New Zealand.

Commuters can now use Visa, Mastercard, UnionPay, or American Express debit or credit cards, as well as digital wallets on smartphones or smart devices for seamless journeys.

The project entailed a comprehensive upgrade of the payment validation infrastructure, including the integration of the Transcity account-based ticketing (ABT) back-office and application programming interfaces (APIs), 3,825 bus validators and 180 platform validators.

This was achieved through staged hardware and software upgrades that allowed for the implementation of the technology without disrupting passenger journeys.

In addition, 100 new card readers for gates at rail and ferry platforms were installed.

The integration of all of Auckland Transport’s services, which includes train, bus, and ferry operations, was a crucial part of the project deliverables.

This integration supports various contactless fare payments and harmonises with Auckland Transport’s existing technology framework.

Auckland Transport chief technology officer Roger Jones said: “AT will continue to invest in ways to make it easy, safe, and reliable to get around using public transport.

“Working with Hitachi Rail to seamlessly enable contactless payments to be accepted across our public transport network is one example of this investment.”

Auckland’s contactless ticketing system has recorded 3.5 million taps since launching in November 2024.

The system went live across Auckland’s public transport network in 15 months from project launch to full implementation.

Hitachi Rail RCS vice president Jean-Marc Reynaud said: “This contract celebrates the long-lasting support of Hitachi Rail to Auckland Transport for the integrated fare system in the city.”

