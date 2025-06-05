The consortium will work with Network Rail and train operators to assess proposals and investments and offer advisory services. Credit: GHD.

GHD, as part of a consortium led by Costain, has been selected to provide specialist technical and commercial advice to the Department for Transport (DfT) for rail infrastructure enhancement projects across the Western, Wales, and Wessex regions in the UK.

The consortium, which also includes InteGen, North Star, and SLC Rail, has been enlisted to provide advisory services and expertise to the DfT’s Rail Infrastructure North & West Directorate.

This contract has been effective from April and will last for two years with the option for extensions.

Collaborating with Network Rail and train operators, the consortium will evaluate proposals and investment cases, and provide advisory services on timetable modelling, rolling stock, and depot and stabling requirements.

Additionally, the group will work with the DfT and the wider supply chain to evaluate the impact of climate change on rail infrastructure, with regard to aspects such as geotechnical behaviour, flooding, and other factors to improve the resilience and operational performance of rail services.

GHD service group manager for rail Huw Kane said:“We are delighted to have been selected by the Department to support them on the Western, Wales and Wessex portfolio of railway enhancements. The appointment extends the relationship we have developed with their team in the north over the last eight years providing whole railway, whole system technical advice in the pursuit of efficient and economic solutions that improve transport choices for our communities.”

This announcement follows GHD’s 2023 appointment, alongside Costain, as a prime supplier for the DfT’s Specialist Technical and Commercial Advice for Rail and Other Transport Modes (STARThree) Framework, valued up to £600m ($812.3m).

In March this year, the DfT announced that its plans to update seven National Technical Specification Notices (NTSNs) for railways, aimed at improving safety, reliability, technical compatibility, accessibility, and environmental standards.

