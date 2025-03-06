NTSNs set technical standards for rail vehicles, infrastructure, and operations, covering passenger and freight rail on mainline, high-speed networks (HS1, HS2), and the UK section of the Channel Tunnel. Credit: Sterling Images/Shutterstock.

The UK Department for Transport (DfT) will soon release updates to seven National Technical Specification Notices (NTSNs) for railways.

This follows a thorough review focused on enhancing the safety, reliability, technical compatibility, accessibility, and environmental protection standards of railways.

NTSNs define technical requirements and procedures for the design, construction, operation, and maintenance of rail vehicles, infrastructure, and components.

They apply to passenger and freight rail across the conventional mainline, high-speed networks (HS1 and HS2), and the UK section of the Channel Tunnel.

NTSNs replaced the European Union’s (EU) Technical Specifications for Interoperability (TSIs) in the UK when the country left the EU.

Due to technical differences between Britain’s railways and those in continental Europe, full alignment with TSIs was never feasible.

As an EU member, the UK frequently applied national specific cases and exemptions allowed under the EU framework.

In response to the European Commission’s 2023 regulatory updates, the UK reviewed whether to adopt similar requirements or take a different approach, also identifying issues within existing NTSNs.

The DfT collaborated with industry stakeholders through working groups and consultations led by the Rail Safety and Standards Board (RSSB) to assess the new TSIs. In 2024, RSSB submitted recommendations based on industry feedback.

RSSB’s review supported aligning NTSNs with TSIs for rail product design and manufacturing to maintain access to international supply chains and new rail technology.

It also identified areas where deviations from TSIs could reduce costs, improve clarity, and enhance safety, interoperability, and accessibility in Great Britain’s rail network.

UK Rail Minister Peter Hendy said: “The previous government committed to informing Parliament through a written ministerial statement if it planned to diverge substantively from TSIs, and we intend to honour this commitment.

“However, it is in the interest of Britain’s rail industry that we retain the ability to act quickly to correct problems, for example where requirements prove unworkable, stakeholders find errors or where safety authorities identify an urgent need for change.”

Five NTSN specifications will diverge from EU TSIs. Two will uphold stricter accessibility standards for train doors and seats, while one will enforce a higher safety requirement for a key train driving component.

As a result, compliance with TSIs will not guarantee conformity with NTSNs. The remaining two changes will introduce more practical requirements for freight wagon brakes and electric train pantographs, meaning NTSN-compliant products may not fully align with TSIs.

Hendy said: “We will also make other changes that will differ from TSIs but do not meet our definition of substantive divergence.

“These changes mainly concern operational requirements, processes and responsibilities for building, enhancing and maintaining the GB mainline railway, or for integrating equipment within the rail system.”

Hendy stated that officials have evaluated industry proposals in consultation with RSSB, Network Rail, and key industry bodies.

The updated NTSNs will incorporate these proposals with minor adjustments to ensure practicality and legal compliance, noted Hendy.

Hendy added: “Publishing these updated NTSNs is an important first step in improving Britain’s rail standards framework, but there remains much more to be done.

“The public consultation that informed the NTSN revisions identified further areas for NTSN changes that could improve efficiency and reduce cost, including on rail electrification.

“We are keen to explore these and anticipate further updates to the NTSNs over the coming months and years.”

Earlier, the DfT announced that the Secretary of State for Transport had published 13 NTSNs under regulation 3B of the Railways Interoperability Regulations 2011, effective from 1 January 2021 and applicable only in Great Britain.

