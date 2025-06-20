Delivery of the first train at Palaiseau. Credit: Alstom.

Société des grands projets, Île-de-France Mobilités and Alstom revealed the first trainset for the Grand Paris Express Line 18 delivered at the Palaiseau operating centre.

This development marks a step towards the line’s entry into the testing phase and scheduled opening in the last quarter of 2026, connecting Massy – Palaiseau and Christ de Saclay stations.

The contract awarded to Alstom in September 2021 by the Société des grands projets and Île-de-France Mobilités covers the production and delivery of rolling stock for the line along with the automatic train control and centralised control systems.

Line 18, a fully automatic and electric 33km line, will include ten new stations and offer connections to the existing network.

It will serve the travel needs of residents, students, researchers, and employees in the area, with a high-quality service facilitated by an automatic control system allowing a 90-second interval between trains during peak hours.

The line’s environmental performance is enhanced by energy recovery from train braking and a unique third rail system that eliminates the need for a catenary, blending seamlessly with the landscape.

Île-de-France Mobilités expects the delivery of all 15 trainsets for the line by the end of 2026.

The initial ten trainsets will service the first section, with an additional five to cater to the extension to Orly airport, anticipated to commence operations at the end of 2027.

Alstom has begun the static rolling stock tests as of June, following several months of rigorous assessments at their site and the Valenciennes rail testing centre.

The centralised command post at the Palaiseau operating centre, set for completion in spring 2025, will oversee all tests, with Alstom installing and coordinating the supervision systems.

The objective is to confirm the rolling stock’s compatibility with the infrastructure, including the platform facades, passenger information system, and communication systems.

The trainsets, designed and assembled at Alstom’s Valenciennes site with support from five other French sites, feature a three-carriage configuration, accommodating up to 350 passengers.

The design of the trains, developed in collaboration with Île-de-France Mobilités, Société des grands projets, and Egis Rail, focuses on safety, comfort, and inclusiveness.

Features include large windows, wider doors, ergonomic seating, intelligent air conditioning, LED lighting, USB sockets, real-time passenger information screens and dedicated spaces for those with reduced mobility.

The train’s design has been awarded the GOOD DESIGN Award, an international accolade that recognises the most innovative industrial and graphic designs.

Alstom has also recently secured a contract for the maintenance and upgrade of the Seville Metro’s signalling system in Spain, ensuring the line’s availability and safety.

