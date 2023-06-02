Alstom’s Movia metro trains will replace 30-year old fleets in service. Credit: Alstom

French rolling stock manufacturer Alstom has announced the first of 106 six-car high-capacity Movia trainsets, totalling 636 cars, to enter service for Singapore’s MRT system’s East-West and North-South Lines.

This new rolling stock is set to replace 106 trains from the first, second and third generations that have been in operation for an average of over 30 years.

The delivery of the locomotives follows the Land Transport Authority (LTA) contract awarded to Alstom in 2018.

According to the LTA, its rail expansion plan aims to expand the rail network to around 360km by 2030, which includes upgrading the most frequently utilised train lines in the MRT network.

Alstom Singapore Malaysia managing director Yann Maixandeau highlights Alstom’s expanding presence in Singapore: “We do not just deliver operationally, we transform mobility at large, by pioneering smarter and greener mobility solutions for all. The deployment of the latest Movia trainsets from Alstom ensures that Singapore continues to boast the world’s most advanced urban metro systems.”

According to Alstom’s asset life management services, they are a favoured partner for modernisation projects to increase the lifespan of rolling equipment, which corresponds with their recent launch of the IC5 train in Copenhagen.

The rolling stock manufacturer has successfully pioneered their sustainable solutions in Singapore for over 20 years, with 50% of MRT/LRT lines served by Alstom’s rolling stock.

Alstom metro trains are designed to match new and existing infrastructure and the framework and car bodies may be completely customised to meet the needs of the operator.

The new Movia metros also provide cutting-edge technology to the train industry, with a driverless system, configurable combinations ranging from two to nine vehicles, diverse power systems and distinctive interior designs.

Additionally, to reduce environmental effects, they have low noise levels, high recyclability and optimum energy efficiency.

Alstom has been in charge of the production and delivery of future Movia trainsets since its acquisition of Bombardier in 2021.

Furthermore, their vast reach is exemplified by the fact that 35,000 metro cars have been acquired or are in operation in over 70 cities across 40 countries.