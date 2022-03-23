Alstom and QuEST Global sign engineering services agreement

French multinational rolling stock manufacturer Alstom has entered a multi-year agreement with QuEST Global for next-generation engineering services.

Under the deal, Alstom will secure engineering support from QuEST’s team across its rolling stock, signalling, and services business.

QuEST’s services will be accessed by Alstom across its product and project development lifecycle.

The company will support Alstom in accelerating its project execution by offering focused engineering services and solutions.

Alstom will also be supported by QuEST in the development of next-generation trains and rail signalling systems.

Furthermore, Alstom will be able to improve its outreach across the globe through the partnership.

QuEST Global chairman and CEO Ajit Prabhu said: “The association is a testament to QuEST’s commitment to delivering integrated engineering solutions that adds value to our customer’s portfolio.

“We are delighted to have signed an agreement with Alstom to deliver support for their global engineering needs.”

QuEST has been working with Alstom for the last five years. The new deal is anticipated to leverage the engineering expertise of QuEST.

The alliance will give Alstom access to advanced engineering services, which will help address its global requirements.

Recently, Alstom secured a contract from Greek national railway firm OSE’s subsidiary Ergose to deliver digital signalling solutions.

The project involves signalling and certain electrification and track renewal works along a 70km stretch of the existing single line of mainline section Thessaloniki – Idomeni in Northern Greece.

Alstom, which develops and sells mobility solutions, works to deliver high-speed trains, metros, monorails, and trams.

The company also offers integrated systems, customised services, infrastructure, signalling, and digital mobility solutions.