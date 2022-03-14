Alstom secures digital signalling contract in Greece

The modernisation project includes signalling and certain electrification works. Credit: Alstom.

French rolling stock manufacturer Alstom has won a contract from Greek national railway firm OSE’s subsidiary Ergose to provide digital signalling solutions.

Alstom received the $53.4m (€41m) contract as part of a joint venture (JV) with Avax.

Signalling, certain electrification and track renewal will be carried out along 70km of the current single line of mainline section Thessaloniki – Idomeni in Northern Greece as part of the project.

Alstom will develop, supply, install, test and commission the ETCS Level 1 trackside solution Atlas 100 and electronic interlocking technology, as part of the modernisation project.

The company will also replace indoor and outdoor equipment, including axle counters, points machines, signals.

It will also install the digital railway traffic control solution Iconis in Thessalonik, the country’s crucial hub.

Passenger trains will be able to run at a maximum speed of 160km/h with the upgraded line, according to the company.

Project execution will take three years, while the guarantee will take a further three years.

Alstom Greece and Western Balkans managing director Stavros Vlachos said: “Providing upgraded signalling solutions to this important railway line in Greece is another important step towards the modernisation and upgrading of the international railway axis connecting Greece to Central and Western Europe.”

European Train Control System (ETCS), which is European Rail Traffic Management System’s (ERTMS) signalling and control component, enables interoperability as well as increased line capacity.

Last month, Alstom received a re-signalling contract from UK-based Network Rail for the Cambridge area.