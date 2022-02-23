Alstom secures $176m re-signalling contract from Network Rail

The signalling renewal project covers 125 miles of rail line. Credit: Network Rail.

French rolling stock manufacturer Alstom has secured a re-signalling contract from UK-based Network Rail for the Cambridge area.

Under the $176m (£130m) contract, Alstom will be responsible for replacing the existing signalling systems with new advanced systems to minimise maintenance costs.

The contract awarded is said to be part of Network Rail’s $263m (£194m) investment to renew its signalling systems in the region.

It will involve the replacement of nearly 700 items of signalling equipment in the Cambridge area that are said to have been deployed in the early 1980s.

Alstom also agreed to provide a platform ready for digital technologies such as the European Train Control System (ETCS).

As part of the project, Alstom will upgrade signalling control equipment at Cambridge’s power signal box with its control systems and workstation.

It will renew telecommunications and power supplies, as well as upgrade seven level crossings.

The contract scope also includes relocation of signalling control to the Cambridge power signal box, in addition to the decommissioning of three mechanical signal boxes.

The signalling safety interlocking equipment will now be modernised leveraging the Alstom Smart Lock 400GP Computer-Based Interlocking (CBI) system.

It is the largest single contract received by Alstom from Network Rail under the Major Signalling Framework Agreement (MSFA) during the current five-year investment cycle.

The project spans from Meldreth and Elsenham to the south, via central Cambridge, and up to Ely and Thurston to the east, covering 125 miles of rail line.

Design work is already underway, and work on the ground will be executed in four phases.

The entire signal system is expected to be commissioned by late-2024.

Earlier this week, Alstom’s Chinese joint venture SHBRT was awarded a maintenance service contract by Shanghai Shentong Metro Group Co (Shanghai Metro).