Alstom’s SHBRT JV to offer maintenance for Movia metro cars in China

Shentong Bombardier (Shanghai) Rail Transit Vehicle Maintenance (SHBRT), a Chinese JV company of Alstom, has secured a maintenance service contract worth $49.4m (€43.6m) from Shanghai Shentong Metro Group Co (Shanghai Metro).

Under the contract, SHBRT will be responsible for offering a whole life-cycle maintenance service for 204 Movia metro cars (34 trains) on Shanghai’s Line 12 Phase II and Phase III project.

Alstom China managing director Henry Wang said: “Alstom is delighted to be selected by Shanghai Metro to provide whole lifecycle maintenance service for Line 12.

“We will focus on maintaining our high-performance and are confident that our experienced joint venture team with advanced maintenance tools will provide reliable service and contribute to seamless operations for our customer as well as passengers in Shanghai.”

SHBRT will use condition-based maintenance regime, implementing maintenance tools such as Alstom’s Orbita advanced train monitoring system, as well as automatic vehicle inspection system.

The aim is to enhance the efficiency, availability and safety of Shanghai’s Line 12 fleet.

The contract scope includes balanced overhauls, safety inspections, corrective maintenance, preventive maintenance, cleaning as well as train escort services for 204 metro cars. This project is expected to be concluded in November 2027.

SHBRT said that the agreement with Shanghai Metro is a supplementary contract to the initial contract, which it secured in 2016.

Since its inception, SHBRT is said to have serviced 1,362 metro cars for Shanghai Metro.

All the Movia metro cars were delivered by Changchun Alstom Railway Vehicles Company (CARC), another Chinese JV of Alstom.

CARC has provided 1,548 metro cars for Shanghai Metro across three lines so far.

