New IC5 Coradia Stream full-size train mock-up ready for viewing. Credit: Alstom

French rolling stock manufacturer Alstom, along with public state-owned Danish State Railways (DSB), have unveiled the full-size scale model of the new IC5 Coradia stream train to the Danish public.

This showing follows the contracted 2021 deal worth €2.6bn ($2.8bn) for the supply of 100 Coradia steam trains as well as 15 years of full-service maintenance.

The train’s top speed is 200km/h with five carriages and 300 seats will help ensure swift mobility across Denmark.

The Coradia Stream train has a modular architecture that enables operators to pick the interior layout and configuration that best suit their target market and business plan.

The key priorities set during the IC5 train’s interior design process were an exceptional travel experience and comfortable seating priorities.

An improved passenger experience is provided by the new design, which includes amenities like greater table space, reclining chairs, personalised armrests, reading lights and charging ports on each seat.

Additionally, the IC5 train will also have more displays than the present DSB trains, giving passengers better access to real-time travel information.

DSB CEO Flemming Jensen highlighted the importance of this collaboration for DSB and the people of Denmark: “We have reached an important milestone together with Alstom. The IC5 trains will be the backbone of climate-friendly, comfortable and efficient train traffic in Denmark in a few years. With the design of the trainsets finally frozen in, production of the IC5 trains can begin.”

Emmanuel Henry, managing director of Alstom in Denmark also added: “Through strong cooperation with DSB, we have now reached an important milestone with the finalised design – and real-size mock-up – of the IC5 train.

“Now, we are looking forward to the production and delivery of the trains, which are based on our well-proven Coradia Stream train family. It combines innovation, sustainability and great passenger comfort in the best possible way. The details of the train are customised for Denmark, so there is no train like this elsewhere.”

The new IC5 train satisfies today’s requirements for regional and intercity travel by utilising Alstom’s cutting-edge, low-floor, high-performance Coradia Stream Electric Multiple Unit.

The IC5 trains are now becoming an established model with over 1,000 trains based on the Coradia Stream train family having already been ordered by countries including Italy, Luxembourg and the Netherlands.

According to the Nordic Investment Bank’s (NIB) signed loan page, the DSB was provided with an investment of €400m ($434m) in Q4 2020, which was “part of a 10-year programme to replace the company’s ageing fleet and improve the service to curb CO² emissions down to zero by 2030.”

This investment by NIB highlights the impact DSB are trying to make across the rail industry in Denmark, which aligns with the replacement of its fleet.

DSB regularly submits monthly, quarterly, half-yearly and annual reports to the Ministry of Transport as part of a contract concluded by both parties from the period 2015-2024.