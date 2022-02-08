ABB to deliver traction and battery technologies for Spanish trains

ABB technologies will help increase reliable service for commuters in Spain’s major metropolitan areas including Madrid and Barcelona. Credit: Stadler.

Swiss-Swedish multinational corporation ABB has received an $80m contract for energy-efficient traction and battery technologies from Stadler for its commuter trains.

ABB’s compact traction converters and lithium-ion battery based on-board energy storage systems will power 59 new double-deck commuter trains that will be operated by Spain’s Renfe.

Stadler Valencia CEO Iñigo Parra said: “We are glad to continue our collaboration with ABB in this new project. Its global expertise in traction systems, together with the local proximity excels close collaboration and enables innovation in these highly technological projects.

“ABB’s compact traction converter and energy storage systems are the best fit for these new generation high-capacity commuter trains supporting us to deliver energy-efficient and reliable fleets for the future.”

Related

The trains are expected to bolster the short-distance transportation network across the country and will have the capacity to serve more than one million commuters every day in cities such as Madrid and Barcelona.

In addition to traction and battery technologies, the order includes traction equipment for new locomotives.

The new commuter trains will be powered through a 3kV direct current overhead lines and have traction batteries for emergency use and depot manoeuvring.

ABB said that the new trains will incorporate all roof mounted traction technology and are expected to increase passenger capacity while facilitating more sustainable transportation.

Its on-board energy storage system will serve as the alternative power source in the event of catenary failure.

Data, insights and analysis delivered to you View all newsletters By the Railway Technology team Sign up to our newsletters Sign up here

The compact traction equipment has been designed to convert electrical energy from the overhead power line or battery to drive the traction motors.

ABB Traction Division president Edgar Keller said: “After a decade-long successful collaboration in the propulsion locomotive segment, we are proud to receive Stadler’s continued trust to help deliver the most modern high-capacity trains together.

“Deep domain expertise ensure that ABB’s traction and energy storage solutions are optimised for energy efficient and reliable sustainable transportation.”

In April last year, ABB secured energy storage systems and traction converters supply contract from Stadler.