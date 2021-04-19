ABB to supply traction converters and energy storage systems to Stadler

Swiss-Swedish multinational corporation ABB has secured a contract from rail vehicle manufacturer Stadler to deliver energy storage systems and traction converters.

This order will enable energy-efficient and sustainable transportation for operators Nahverkehrsverbund Schleswig-Holstein (NAH.SH) in northern Germany and Berliner Verkehrsbetriebe (BVG) in Berlin.

ABB’s lithium-ion based energy storage systems and energy-efficient traction converters will be deployed on 55 new NAH.SH bi-mode electric multiple units (BEMUs).

The battery modules will be manufactured at ABB’s advanced semi-automated factory in Baden, Switzerland, and combined into energy storage systems in the traction factory in Minden, Germany.

ABB Traction Division president Edgar Keller said: “We are honoured to be the partner of choice for Stadler Germany and thankful for their trust in ABB’s innovative traction equipment, which is at the forefront of the transition towards more sustainable transportation.

“Our energy storage systems are a perfect complement to our high-efficient traction converter portfolio.

“We can leverage many years of accumulated expertise in the field of batteries with strong traction domain know-how and turn it into innovative solutions for our customers.”

For BVG, ABB will install its latest generation of traction converters on more than 600 new underground cars in Berlin.

These new vehicles will replace the 30-year-old fleet.

In May 2020, ABB won a $180m order from Stadler for the supply of leading-edge equipment for more than 160 trains and locomotives in Europe and North America.