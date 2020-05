Swiss-Swedish multinational corporation ABB has won a $180m order from Stadler to deliver leading-edge equipment for more than 160 trains.

The battery and traction systems by ABB will accelerate decarbonisation and aid the move towards sustainable electromobility.

ABB will provide customised traction equipment for 71 rail units for the UK’s Wales and Borders railway franchise.

The traction equipment will change the electrical energy derived from overhead power lines, generator or battery into the desired voltage and frequency.

Advanced technology will be installed on 24 of the trains, which will enable tri-mode operation that will power the trains using catenary lines, diesel generator or batteries.



The high-power onboard energy storage system using Lithium-ion battery cells is manufactured by ABB in Baden, Switzerland.

With this system, trains can operate on non-electrified sections of the tracks without using the diesel engine, which reduces the carbon footprint, the cost and electrification.

In Wales, 36 Stadler model CITYLINK tram-trains will be installed with traction equipment and energy storage systems by ABB to swap the existing diesel fleet.

Around 100 new regional trains which will operate in Germany, Hungary, Italy, Slovenia, Canada and the United States will also receive traction equipment.

This equipment is expected to offer better service, quicker connections, and sustainable commuter service.

ABB Motion Business president Morten Wierod said: “With our recently inaugurated production facility for energy storage systems in Baden, Switzerland, ABB has expanded its technology and market leadership in the field of sustainable mobility. We can supply the entire traction chain from a single source.

“ABB has many years of experience in energy storage systems for a wide variety of applications such as in power grids or solar systems. We have now successfully integrated energy-efficient and advanced traction equipment with batteries in modern trains, in partnership with Stadler.”

In February 2019, ABB secured a more than $42m contract to deliver traction equipment to Indian Railways to improve operational efficiency.