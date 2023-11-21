Issue 105 of Future Rail is out now!



Railway stations can be magnificent. Many of the historic termini in city centres around the world were built to evoke a sense of wonder and awe, grand exhibitions showing the scale of our engineering capabilities. But in the current day and age, are we more focused on the cost of building and the function than the form?

Whether you are on desktop, tablet, or smartphone, you can read the magazine for free online.

At the launch of the Elizabeth Line last year, London Mayor Sadiq Khan did not seem to think so, saying: “These stations are like cathedrals.” But as the budgets involved in rail projects become ever more important, in this issue we look at the future of station design and the new priorities that architects and project managers are facing.

Elsewhere, we speak to Intramotev about the company’s new electric autonomous rail freight solution, consider night trains as the future of European transport, and look at the international policies shaping freight networks around the globe.



For all this and the latest rail industry news, comment, and analysis from GlobalData, read on. You can also follow us @FutureRail_Mag.

Peter Nilson, editor

In this issue of Future Rail

Station design: planning for the future

How is train station design evolving? Keri Allan speaks to architects involved in some of the biggest projects about the latest trends and priorities in train station design.

How well do you really know your competitors? Access the most comprehensive Company Profiles on the market, powered by GlobalData. Save hours of research. Gain competitive edge. View profiles in store Company Profile – free sample Thank you! Your download email will arrive shortly Not ready to buy yet? Download a free sample We are confident about the unique quality of our Company Profiles. However, we want you to make the most beneficial decision for your business, so we offer a free sample that you can download by submitting the below form By GlobalData Submit Country * UK USA Afghanistan Åland Islands Albania Algeria American Samoa Andorra Angola Anguilla Antarctica Antigua and Barbuda Argentina Armenia Aruba Australia Austria Azerbaijan Bahamas Bahrain Bangladesh Barbados Belarus Belgium Belize Benin Bermuda Bhutan Bolivia Bonaire, Sint Eustatius and Saba Bosnia and Herzegovina Botswana Bouvet Island Brazil British Indian Ocean Territory Brunei Darussalam Bulgaria Burkina Faso Burundi Cambodia Cameroon Canada Cape Verde Cayman Islands Central African Republic Chad Chile China Christmas Island Cocos Islands Colombia Comoros Congo Democratic Republic of the Congo Cook Islands Costa Rica Côte d"Ivoire Croatia Cuba Curaçao Cyprus Czech Republic Denmark Djibouti Dominica Dominican Republic Ecuador Egypt El Salvador Equatorial Guinea Eritrea Estonia Ethiopia Falkland Islands Faroe Islands Fiji Finland France French Guiana French Polynesia French Southern Territories Gabon Gambia Georgia Germany Ghana Gibraltar Greece Greenland Grenada Guadeloupe Guam Guatemala Guernsey Guinea Guinea-Bissau Guyana Haiti Heard Island and McDonald Islands Holy See Honduras Hong Kong Hungary Iceland India Indonesia Iran Iraq Ireland Isle of Man Israel Italy Jamaica Japan Jersey Jordan Kazakhstan Kenya Kiribati North Korea South Korea Kuwait Kyrgyzstan Lao Latvia Lebanon Lesotho Liberia Libyan Arab Jamahiriya Liechtenstein Lithuania Luxembourg Macao Macedonia, The Former Yugoslav Republic of Madagascar Malawi Malaysia Maldives Mali Malta Marshall Islands Martinique Mauritania Mauritius Mayotte Mexico Micronesia Moldova Monaco Mongolia Montenegro Montserrat Morocco Mozambique Myanmar Namibia Nauru Nepal Netherlands New Caledonia New Zealand Nicaragua Niger Nigeria Niue Norfolk Island Northern Mariana Islands Norway Oman Pakistan Palau Palestinian Territory Panama Papua New Guinea Paraguay Peru Philippines Pitcairn Poland Portugal Puerto Rico Qatar Réunion Romania Russian Federation Rwanda Saint Helena, Ascension and Tristan da Cunha Saint Kitts and Nevis Saint Lucia Saint Pierre and Miquelon Saint Vincent and The Grenadines Samoa San Marino Sao Tome and Principe Saudi Arabia Senegal Serbia Seychelles Sierra Leone Singapore Slovakia Slovenia Solomon Islands Somalia South Africa South Georgia and The South Sandwich Islands Spain Sri Lanka Sudan Suriname Svalbard and Jan Mayen Swaziland Sweden Switzerland Syrian Arab Republic Taiwan Tajikistan Tanzania Thailand Timor-Leste Togo Tokelau Tonga Trinidad and Tobago Tunisia Turkey Turkmenistan Turks and Caicos Islands Tuvalu Uganda Ukraine United Arab Emirates US Minor Outlying Islands Uruguay Uzbekistan Vanuatu Venezuela Vietnam British Virgin Islands US Virgin Islands Wallis and Futuna Western Sahara Yemen Zambia Zimbabwe Kosovo Industry * Academia & Education Aerospace, Defense & Security Agriculture Asset Management Automotive Banking & Payments Chemicals Construction Consumer Foodservice Government, trade bodies and NGOs Health & Fitness Hospitals & Healthcare HR, Staffing & Recruitment Insurance Investment Banking Legal Services Management Consulting Marketing & Advertising Media & Publishing Medical Devices Mining Oil & Gas Packaging Pharmaceuticals Power & Utilities Private Equity Real Estate Retail Sport Technology Telecom Transportation & Logistics Travel, Tourism & Hospitality Venture Capital Tick here to opt out of curated industry news, reports, and event updates from Railway Technology. I consent to GlobalData UK Limited collecting my details provided via this form in accordance with the privacy policy Submit and download

“I don’t see a future where this doesn’t exist”: Intramotev CEO on autonomous rail freight

Peter Nilson speaks with Timothy Luchini, CEO of US rail freight startup Intramotev, about the company’s autonomous electric rail freight solution and future applications for the technology.

2023 is the China Belt and Road Initiative’s greenest year ever

Energy still makes up the largest share of Belt and Road Initiative investments, and most of that money is now going into wind, solar and hydropower. Polly Bindman looks at the project’s green credentials.

The Three Seas Initiative: what’s in store for Ukraine?

Ukraine has been admitted to the Three Seas Initiative. Sorin-Andrei Dojan ponders how membership will benefit the war-torn country.

Public transport is the UK’s economic backbone

Aaron White, UK business development director at Cubic Transportation Systems, explores how transport investment supports the economy.

Why night trains are the future of travel in Europe

The main argument in favour of night trains is primarily environmental, according to GlobalData, but other factors, including journey time and price, are also important aspects.

Next issue preview

Next issue, we take a look at the latest developments in Safety and security in the railway sector and electrification of railways.

The rate of electrification of UK railways is staggeringly slow. But as it seems that the desire to fund rail projects in the UK Government is waning, how can things improve? We take a look in our next issue.

Would you like to be notified when a new issue of Future Rail is out? Sign up for email alerts here!

We will only use your email address to let you know when a new issue is available. Future Rail is published bi-monthly.