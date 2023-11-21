Issue 105 of Future Rail is out now!
Railway stations can be magnificent. Many of the historic termini in city centres around the world were built to evoke a sense of wonder and awe, grand exhibitions showing the scale of our engineering capabilities. But in the current day and age, are we more focused on the cost of building and the function than the form?
Whether you are on desktop, tablet, or smartphone, you can read the magazine for free online.
At the launch of the Elizabeth Line last year, London Mayor Sadiq Khan did not seem to think so, saying: “These stations are like cathedrals.” But as the budgets involved in rail projects become ever more important, in this issue we look at the future of station design and the new priorities that architects and project managers are facing.
Elsewhere, we speak to Intramotev about the company’s new electric autonomous rail freight solution, consider night trains as the future of European transport, and look at the international policies shaping freight networks around the globe.
For all this and the latest rail industry news, comment, and analysis from GlobalData, read on. You can also follow us @FutureRail_Mag.
Peter Nilson, editor
In this issue of Future Rail
Station design: planning for the future
How is train station design evolving? Keri Allan speaks to architects involved in some of the biggest projects about the latest trends and priorities in train station design.
“I don’t see a future where this doesn’t exist”: Intramotev CEO on autonomous rail freight
Peter Nilson speaks with Timothy Luchini, CEO of US rail freight startup Intramotev, about the company’s autonomous electric rail freight solution and future applications for the technology.
2023 is the China Belt and Road Initiative’s greenest year ever
Energy still makes up the largest share of Belt and Road Initiative investments, and most of that money is now going into wind, solar and hydropower. Polly Bindman looks at the project’s green credentials.
The Three Seas Initiative: what’s in store for Ukraine?
Ukraine has been admitted to the Three Seas Initiative. Sorin-Andrei Dojan ponders how membership will benefit the war-torn country.
Public transport is the UK’s economic backbone
Aaron White, UK business development director at Cubic Transportation Systems, explores how transport investment supports the economy.
Why night trains are the future of travel in Europe
The main argument in favour of night trains is primarily environmental, according to GlobalData, but other factors, including journey time and price, are also important aspects.
Next issue preview
Next issue, we take a look at the latest developments in Safety and security in the railway sector and electrification of railways.
The rate of electrification of UK railways is staggeringly slow. But as it seems that the desire to fund rail projects in the UK Government is waning, how can things improve? We take a look in our next issue.
