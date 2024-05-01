UBS and Rothschild & Co were the top mergers and acquisitions (M&A) financial advisers in Europe for the first quarter of 2024 according the latest league table from GlobalData, ranking financial advisers by the value and volume of M&A deals they have advised on.
The data and analytics company’s deals database revealed that UBS ranked top in Europe by value after advising on $21.4 billion worth of deals while Rothschild & Co led in terms of volume by advising on a total of 37 deals.
Aurojyoti Bose, Lead Analyst at GlobalData, said: “Rothschild & Co was the top adviser by volume in Q1 2023 and retained its position in Q1 2024, despite experiencing a decline in the total number of deals it advised on.
“Meanwhile, UBS registered a significant jump in the total value of deals it advised on in Q1 2024, compared to Q1 2023, due to its involvement in big-ticket deals, including six billion-dollar deals. Resultantly, its ranking by value also improved significantly from sixth in Q1 2023 to the top position in Q1 2024.”
GlobalData’s deals database also reveals that Evercore rose from twenty eighth in Q1 2023 to second in Europe for Q1 2024 based on the value of its deals, $21.3 billion, followed by Morgan Stanley in third with $21.1 billion, JP Morgan with $13.5 billion, and Goldman Sachs with $12.9 billion.
Meanwhile, Ernst & Young reached second on the list in terms of volume with 25 deals, followed by KPMG with 22 deals, Lazard with 21 deals, and PwC with 21 deals.
