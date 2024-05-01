Credit: Shutterstock.com

UBS and Rothschild & Co were the top mergers and acquisitions (M&A) financial advisers in Europe for the first quarter of 2024 according the latest league table from GlobalData, ranking financial advisers by the value and volume of M&A deals they have advised on.

The data and analytics company’s deals database revealed that UBS ranked top in Europe by value after advising on $21.4 billion worth of deals while Rothschild & Co led in terms of volume by advising on a total of 37 deals.

Aurojyoti Bose, Lead Analyst at GlobalData, said: “Rothschild & Co was the top adviser by volume in Q1 2023 and retained its position in Q1 2024, despite experiencing a decline in the total number of deals it advised on.

“Meanwhile, UBS registered a significant jump in the total value of deals it advised on in Q1 2024, compared to Q1 2023, due to its involvement in big-ticket deals, including six billion-dollar deals. Resultantly, its ranking by value also improved significantly from sixth in Q1 2023 to the top position in Q1 2024.”

GlobalData’s league table shows Rothschild & Co retaining its position as the biggest M&A financial adviser in Europe by volume. Credit: GlobalData

GlobalData’s deals database also reveals that Evercore rose from twenty eighth in Q1 2023 to second in Europe for Q1 2024 based on the value of its deals, $21.3 billion, followed by Morgan Stanley in third with $21.1 billion, JP Morgan with $13.5 billion, and Goldman Sachs with $12.9 billion.

Meanwhile, Ernst & Young reached second on the list in terms of volume with 25 deals, followed by KPMG with 22 deals, Lazard with 21 deals, and PwC with 21 deals.