BMD’s Peter Anusas (L) signing the deal with TUSP’s Richard Smith (C) and Steve Hobden (R). Credit: TUSP

Australia’s largest privately owned civil contractor, BMD, has acquired UK-based international consultancy company TUSP.

Financial details of the agreement have not been released.

TUSP has over 20 years of experience in consulting and project delivery, and has worked on projects at London Euston station, the Transpennine Route Upgrade, and Barking Riverside, amongst others.

Richard Smith, TUSP group managing director, is optimistic about the path forward with BMD, welcoming a fresh lineup of talent to support the skills needed in the growing UK infrastructure market.

“We are passionate at TUSP about great service, exceptional expertise and positive team spirit, and this set of values aligns completely with that of the BMD team,” said Smith.

“We have been working with BMD’s London office for several months now and are delighted to see the impact that their engineering talent from Australia has already made on the programmes of work we have with our current clients.

“Our shared commitment to doing business with honesty, integrity and putting people first makes this an exciting time for both our organisations and the UK market,” Mr Smith said.

BMD, founded in 1979, has announced that it is “set to power TUSP’s continued growth plans in the transport, energy, defence, and construction industries”.

According to BMD CEO Scott Power, this expansion presents an opportunity to introduce the expertise of BMD’s Australian heritage to a new market.

“As the largest privately owned and operated civil infrastructure business in our country, BMD has a unique way of operating, offering significant reputational credentials backed by capital, systems, people and fresh perspectives,” said Power.

“Our diverse businesses work in integration to offer our clients exceptional teams who deliver value for money and innovative engineering solutions, through collaboration.

“We truly believe that what continues to set us apart is our people and our way of doing business, which is why we sent two of our company’s leaders to London in January to build our business from the ground up. This acquisition establishes our global brand, now with operations across multiple countries.”

With over 1800 employees, BMD delivers infrastructure projects ranging in size from budgets of $1m to over $1bn.

The Australian company says that the acquisition is part of BMD’s goal of ongoing expansion and diversification by both sector and geography.