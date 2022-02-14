Mace-Dragados JV to award £500m contracts for HS2’s Euston station

The new contracts are expected to create 3,000 jobs, mostly at the station site. Credit: High Speed Two Ltd.

A joint venture between Mace and Dragados (MD JV), the construction partner for HS2’s Euston station in the UK, is seeking tier 2 contractors to deliver the new station.

More than £500m worth of contracts will be provided for this purpose.

This marks the commencement of a multi-year procurement programme to enable the HS2 scheme.

Scope of the contracts include the procurement for the construction of the station’s main substructure. This includes packages for piling, earthworks and reinforced concrete.

Furthermore, the contracts include delivery of the station’s main systems and mechanical and electrical and plumbing (MEP) packages.

HS2 Euston project client Andy Swift said: “Our work to deliver HS2’s London terminus station at Euston will really ramp up over the next few years.

“We have been preparing the area for the construction of the new station, which will transform the Euston area, including delivering improved connections with the London Underground.

“We encourage businesses big and small to bid for these packages, and we are proud of the role that HS2 is playing in helping boost the UK economy after Covid.”

Since the takeover of the HS2 station site in 2020, MD JV has completed piling for the west wall of the station.

The new contracts are expected to support 3,000 jobs.

Mace Dragados JV deputy delivery director Paul Leighton said: “We’re looking for our suppliers to not only provide us with skilled team members that will help us grow in size and capability, but to bring ideas and innovations that will help us set standards in the industry.

“We’re excited to see the wider impacts of our procurement activities too, with opportunities for suppliers across the country helping to feed into the national levelling-up agenda.”