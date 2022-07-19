UK increases funding for TransPennine route upgrade to over £9bn

The funding will enable the electrification of the full route. Credit: Didgeman from Pixabay.

The UK Government has raised funding for the TransPennine route upgrade (TRU) from £2.9bn to more than £9bn to create a ‘gold standard’ rail network for passengers in the north.

This funding is expected to help strengthen TRU and Northern Powerhouse Rail besides cutting down annual carbon emissions by up to 87,000 tonnes.

Additional funding will be used for the deployment of digital signalling technology, electrification of the full route as well as the construction of additional tracks for passenger and freight services.

It will help increase capacity along the route for passenger and freight services between Huddersfield and Westtown in Dewsbury.

Related

The government released a further £959m to advance the next phase of TRU between Manchester and York.

Around £1bn will be used for the remaining electrification of the railway between Stalybridge and Manchester.

The funding is expected to enable Northern Powerhouse Rail to increase direct construction jobs from 2,000 to up to 4,000.

UK Transport Secretary Grant Shapps said: “Through our record-breaking integrated rail plan, we have a once in a lifetime opportunity to redesign the railways and it’s only right that we deliver this in line with the best quality technology at our disposal.

“By trebling the overall investment in the TRU, I’m ensuring the north is at the forefront of the e greener, faster and reliable services through Northern Powerhouse Rail, electrification and additional train tracks.”

Last year in 2021, the government announced the TransPennine route upgrade as part of its integrated rail plan. The TRU is expected to be completed in 2025.

The integrated rail plan is a £96bn programme designed to improve rail services in the North and Midlands.