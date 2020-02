The UK Government is set to invest £20m to build new railway stations and improve railway connectivity in the country.

The funding will be allocated through the government’s £500m investment programme that aims to restore railway lines and stations that were closed during the Beeching cuts in the 1960s.

As part of a restructure, these Beeching cuts led to the closure of 2,300 stations and 5,000 miles of rail tracks in the UK.

The latest allocation represents the third round of the New Stations Fund, with £40m already been invested to build ten new stations.

Local authorities across the country can place their bids with the government to receive the funds. The plan includes the construction of new stations in Durham, Reading and Bristol.



UK Rail Minister Chris Heaton-Harris said: “Disused railway stations have been emblematic of left-behind towns for too long.

“The vast number of passengers already using new stations funded by the government is proof of the importance of investing in new connections.

“This new funding will both restore local stations to their former glory, and build even more new ones, establishing vital links for communities and levelling up the country for everyone.”

Earlier this week, the government announced £20m in funding to provide accessibility improvements across 124 stations. Provided via the Access for All programme, the financing will be used to install lifts, accessible toilets and customer information screens.

This year, the government has also unveiled investment plans to improve rail network in the north-east region of the country.