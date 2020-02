The UK Government has announced £20m in funding to provide accessibility improvements in the country’s 124 stations.

Secretary of State for Transport Grant Shapps announced that the enhancements will be financed via the Access for All programme.

The stations will feature new lifts, accessible toilets and customer information screens. It is a part of the government’s campaign to improve public transport for disabled passengers.

Shapps said: “The ability to travel easily from A to B is an essential factor for our day to day lives – but is not the reality for everyone.

“I recognise that we have much more to do, which is why we’re making 124 train stations across the country more accessible – a key part of levelling-up access for disabled people to transport and opening up opportunities for all.



“This is just the start of a much more ambitious agenda. My goal is to go much further in the years ahead to help ensure that our country’s transport system becomes one of the most accessible in the world.”

The Access for All programme was started in 2006 and has helped in removing steps from 200 stations, resulting in smaller accessibility improvements in 1,500 other stations.

This funding is under the £300m package to offer accessible and step-free routes at 73 of the country’s stations.

Additionally, the DfT has introduced an Inclusive Transport Leaders scheme.

The accreditation scheme aims to promote the best practices in inclusive transport.

Earlier this month, Grant Shapps directed West Midlands Trains to invest an additional £20m to improve passenger services.