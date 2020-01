The UK Government is planning to provide £500m to restore the previously closed rail lines to boost the connectivity in the country.

The funds will be used to restart the rail lines that were closed 50 years ago during the Beeching cuts.

The Beeching cuts led to the cancellation of one-third of the rail network. Approximately 2,300 stations and 5,000 miles of rail tracks were closed throughout the country.

To start the reversal project, the government has also planned to fund the proposal development for two rail lines.

Approximately £1.5m is allocated to the Ashington-Blyth-Tyne Line, Northumberland, while £100,000 will be spent on the Fleetwood line, Lancashire.



Transport Secretary Grant Shapps said: “Many communities still live with the scars that came from the closure of their local railway more than five decades ago. Today sees work begin to undo the damage of the Beeching cuts by restoring local railways and stations to their former glory.

“Investing in transport links is essential to levelling up access to opportunities across the country, ensuring our regions are better-connected, local economies flourish and more than half a century of isolation is undone.”

In addition, the government has also launched a new round of the New Stations Fund with funding of £20m.

The previous two iterations of the scheme supported the development of ten new stations in England and Wales.

Shapps has also asked MPs, local authorities and community groups to submit funding proposals. The ‘Ideas Fund’ will receive £300,000 to boost the process.

The £500m will be used to develop the submitted proposals and the delivery of the stations and rail line restoration schemes.

Earlier this month, Shapps unveiled investment plans to boost the rail network in the north-east region in the UK.