The LFP batteries will be used in nine new battery intercity (tri-mode) trains for Arriva’s Grand Central and Angel Trains. Credit: Hitachi Rail.

Turntide Technologies has secured an order from Hitachi Rail to deliver Gen 2 lithium iron phosphate (LFP) battery systems for the UK battery-operated trains.

The company will supply next-generation batteries that are more compact and powerful than traditional lithium-ion batteries, as part of the £10m ($13.7m) contract.

The LFP batteries, along with an advanced battery management system, will be used in nine new battery intercity (tri-mode) trains for Arriva’s Grand Central and Angel Trains being built by Hitachi under the Grand Central intercity battery train contract.

This system ensures safety and cybersecurity, meeting the rigorous standards of IEC 61508 and IEC 62243.

Turntide Technologies CEO Steve Hornyak said: “This is a major win for Turntide. Our collaborative relationship with Hitachi Rail transitions from strength to strength and being selected for this milestone project reflects the quality and innovation of our electrification technology.

“As battery-electric trains gain global momentum, we’re honoured to support a project that represents not just regional progress, but a broader shift toward sustainable transport across continents.

“In the year that marks 200 years of rail, it’s fitting that our region remains at the forefront of transport innovation, helping shape a more sustainable future for passengers, operators, and the environment.”

The partnership between Turntide Technologies and Hitachi Rail, both based in the North East of England, is expected to drive growth in the regional battery sector. This collaboration also celebrates the 200th anniversary of the railways’ origins in the North East.

In 2020, Turntide signed an exclusive agreement with Hitachi Rail, leading to the UK’s first intercity battery train trial, completed in 2024.

Their joint efforts have focused on developing smaller, more efficient LFP battery technology, essential for inclusive train design.

Hitachi Rail Vehicles chief technology officer Koji Agatsuma said: “Our additional £10 million investment into Turntide Technologies demonstrates our commitment to North East battery innovation.

“Battery trains aren’t just about delivering greener, quieter journeys—they also create a new advanced manufacturing opportunity and unlock energy optimisation through vehicle-to-grid technology.”

Hitachi Rail has also been awarded a separate contract in Türkiye involving designing and implementing advanced signalling systems at Kapıkule Station, with the capability to support train speeds of up to 200km/h.

