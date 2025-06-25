Kapıkule Station is considered as the last Turkish station before the Bulgarian border on the Istanbul-Europe corridor. Credit: Hitachi Rail.

Hitachi Rail has secured a contract to design, supply and supervise the deployment of signalling systems at Kapıkule Station in Türkiye.

The scope of the contract includes installations of Interlocking (IXL), Centralised Traffic Control (CTC), Train Detection (Track Circuits), and ETCS Level 1 digital signalling systems, facilitating train operations at speeds of up to 200km per hour (km/h).

The contract, awarded by Kolin Insaat Turizm Sanayi Ve Ticaret, encompasses the conventional line sections between Edirne West and Kapıkule East, as well as the Kapıkule East to Kapıkule West segment.

Kapıkule Station is considered “crucial” for both passenger and freight transport and serves as the last Turkish station before the Bulgarian border on the Istanbul-Europe corridor.

Installation of advanced track circuits and ETCS Level 1 at the station is aimed enhancing safety and ensuring interoperability with European networks.

A new Interlocking System will be deployed alongside new CTC functionalities to improve the operational efficiency of the line. These systems will be integrated with the signalling systems in the existing facilities, stated Hitachi.

Hitachi Rail has earlier delivered signalling and control systems for other stations in Türkiye.

Currently, Istanbul’s connection to the Bulgarian border relies on a single-track conventional railway line, with Kapıkule Station handling the vital rail traffic.

Kapıkule Station’s upgrade is part of a broader modernisation and connectivity initiative, which includes construction of a new double-track high-speed railway line between Istanbul and Edirne, designed for speeds of 200km/h.

The second phase of this modernisation project, which extends from Çerkezköy to Kapıkule, is currently underway, with Hitachi supplying the track circuits for this segment as well.

Hitachi Rail general manager Turkey Barış Balcılar said: “With this latest contract, Hitachi Rail continues supporting Turkey’s vision of a modern, connected, and secure rail infrastructure integrated with the wider European network.”

Furthermore, Hitachi Rail has also recently announced its participation in modernising the Hamburg–Berlin rail line in Germany, part of Deutsche Bahn’s national strategy to decarbonise transport and expand rail capacity.

