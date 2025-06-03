The initiative aims to improve one of Germany’s busiest direct rail connections. Credit: Hitachi Rail Limited.

Hitachi Rail has announced its involvement in the modernisation of the Hamburg–Berlin rail line, a major route within Germany and on the European rail network.

The company, on behalf of DB InfraGO, a subsidiary of Deutsche Bahn, will oversee the renewal of control-command and signalling (CCS) systems along an approximately 200km stretch between Paulinenaue and Schwanheide.

It is also part of Deutsche Bahn’s nationwide overhaul of high-performance corridors, aimed at decarbonising transport and increasing rail network capacity.

The work is integrated into the Trans-European Transport Network (TEN-T), which promotes European rail transport integration.

Hitachi Rail’s responsibilities include the renewal of electronic interlocking subcentres and trackside equipment and the establishment of new crossovers in Zernitz and Vietznitz.

It will also include the upgrade of the continuous automatic train control system (LZB) to maintain maximum speeds of 230km/h.

Minor adjustments to the track layout will also be made to enhance operational efficiency.

The travel time between Hamburg and Berlin is expected to remain approximately 90 minutes, which is essential for the appeal of long-distance rail travel.

Hitachi Rail stated that this project underlines its role in advancing sustainable mobility in Europe, utilising advanced control technology based on the ESTW L90 system on the latest hardware platform.

Hitachi Rail Germany project manager Andre Fritzsche said: “Our technological expertise allows DB to achieve its ambitious goals for the modernisation of infrastructure.

“This is not only a strategic step for the railway in Germany but a contribution to strengthening the European high-speed network.”

Last month, Hitachi Rail partnered with DP System to implement a Level 2 European Rail Traffic Management System/European Train Control System (ERTMS/ETCS) signalling system on railway line 8, which connects Warsaw and Radom in Poland.

