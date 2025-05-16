The project will utilise ERTMS Level 2 technology, featuring the ETCS and GSM-R communication. Credit: Hitachi Rail Limited

Hitachi Rail has entered into a partnership with DP System to implement a European Rail Traffic Management System/European Train Control System (ERTMS/ETCS) Level 2 signalling system on railway line 8, connecting Warsaw and Radom in Poland.

This development aims to reduce journey times for passengers travelling to and from cities such as Radom, Warka, and Piaseczno, providing a more reliable connection to Warsaw.

The contract, valued at 85m zlotys ($22.3m), is scheduled for completion by December 2027.

The project will incorporate the ERTMS Level 2 technology, which includes the European Train Control System (ETCS) and the GSM-R communication system.

The technology facilitates continuous communication between trains, tracks, and control centres, allowing for real-time updates on track conditions, and automatically adjusting train speeds based on current events.

As part of the upgrade, two Radio Block Centres (RBCs) will be installed at Local Control Stations (LCS) in Okęcie, Warsaw, and Radom.

GlobalData Strategic Intelligence US Tariffs are shifting - will you react or anticipate? Don’t let policy changes catch you off guard. Stay proactive with real-time data and expert analysis. By GlobalData Learn more about Strategic Intelligence

Hitachi Rail’s ETCS 2 technology is already operational on nearly 1,500km of railway lines across the country.

Hitachi Rail Poland CEO Paweł Przyżycki said: “Poland is one of the key markets in Europe for Hitachi. Our ambition is to continue our growth and actively participate in the creation of a modern, reliable, digital and sustainable railway here.”

In addition to the Level 2 ETCS system, Hitachi Rail is also implementing Level 1 systems in Poland.

The company is the sole provider of the ETCS Limited Supervision system, developed in collaboration with Polish partners, including the Association of Engineers and Technicians of Communication of the Republic of Poland and the Warsaw University of Technology.

This system enhances safety by monitoring train movements and transmitting data to drivers. It is currently in use on the Poznań – Wągrowiec line and is set to replace older technologies from the 1950s and 1960s.

In 2024, Hitachi Rail commissioned ten LCSs responsible for traffic safety across more than 512km of railway lines.

To date, the company has established 24 such facilities in Poland, including an advanced LCS in Białystok, which oversees approximately 70km of track between Czyżew and Białystok.

Recently, Hitachi Rail announced that it had upgraded the 60km railway segment between Rakos station in Budapest and Hatvan in eastern Hungary.

Sign up for our daily news round-up! Give your business an edge with our leading industry insights. Sign up