The project is intended to improve railway infrastructure in Hungary. Credit: Hitachi Rail Limited.

Hitachi Rail has completed an upgrade of the 60km railway section between Rakos station in Budapest and Hatvan in eastern Hungary.

Initiated in 2017, this project is part of an effort to enhance the railway infrastructure in Hungary.

The project involved the upgrade of six electronic interlockings at critical stations, including Rakosliget, Pecel, Isaszeg, Godollo, Babatpuszta, and Aszod.

These interlockings play a crucial role in ensuring safe train movements by avoiding conflicting routes.

By 2021, the electrification and modernisation of the signalling infrastructure were completed.

In 2024, the European Train Control System ETCS Level 2 system was officially commissioned, allowing for safe rail traffic at speeds of up to 160km/h.

This system utilises trackside balises, a Radio Block Centre (RBC), and the GSM-R mobile communication system to maintain continuous communication with trains, monitoring their movements and enforcing speed limits.

The modernisation project also included the installation of 73 new point machines and the integration of 23 level crossings into the signalling system, which further improves the reliability of the route.

To support maintenance efforts, AI-based diagnostics are employed to monitor the condition of each point machine, providing railway operators with detailed information regarding their performance and any potential issues.

This predictive maintenance approach aims to identify faults before they disrupt services.

The project has brought significant enhancements to rail services along a route that is extensively utilised by both commuters and freight traffic. Passengers now enjoy reduced travel times, while freight operations can run without limitations.

Hitachi Rail Main Line Signalling vice president Hannes Boyer said: “The completion of this project to upgrade the digital signalling and interlocking between Budapest and Hatvan underlines Hungary’s growing leadership in railway innovation.

“Our cutting-edge solutions will help increase speed, reliability and capacity on the line, helping to deliver more seamless, sustainable transport for passengers and freight.”

Last month, Hitachi Rail, which leads the HR/EQUANS/SNIC consortium, launched the first ARGOS digital interlocking system on the SNCF Réseau rail network at a pilot site in Chasse-sur-Rhône, France.

