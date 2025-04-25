The ARGOS system manages train movements by ensuring trains access only unoccupied track sections. Credit: Hitachi Rail.

Hitachi Rail, which leads the HR/EQUANS/SNIC consortium, has successfully commissioned the inaugural ARGOS digital interlocking system on the SNCF Réseau rail network at a pilot site located in Chasse sur Rhône in France.

This milestone marks the completion of a project that commenced in September 2020 when the consortium secured the top position in the ARGOS initiative.

Initiated in 2018, the ARGOS programme by SNCF Réseau aims to modernise interlocking solutions across the French national rail network.

The ARGOS system is designed to manage train movements, ensuring that trains only access unoccupied track sections.

It is intended to facilitate safer, more efficient, and reliable rail operations by centralising vital information management in real time, supported by decentralised field controllers.

This digital interlocking technology offers several benefits compared to conventional systems, including a reduction in physical connections, the capability for remote operation, and enhancements in safety and efficiency.

The fully digital and reliable system meets SNCF Réseau’s requirements for safety, performance, and cost efficiency.

Its decentralised architecture positions object controllers near trackside equipment, which enhances modularity, reduces cable expenses, and minimises the need for connections and relays.

This design also lowers civil work requirements, standardises equipment, decreases stock needs, and mitigates obsolescence management costs.

This strategic approach optimises both deployment costs and timelines, aligning with SNCF Réseau’s objectives of achieving a 15% reduction in total ownership costs and a 30% decrease in deployment schedules.

Furthermore, the new system is anticipated to deliver notable enhancements in overall performance, alongside improvements in cybersecurity, maintenance, and operational efficiency.

Hitachi Rail France GTS country director Christophe Jeanney said: “Our collaboration with SNCF Réseau has enabled us to pioneer a new generation of Digital Interlocking.

“This step further strengthens our long-standing and trusted partnership with SNCF Réseau, with which we are supporting the digital transformation of the SNCF Réseau network.”

Last month, Hitachi Rail unveiled its Hyper Mobility Asset EXpert (HMAX) platform at NVIDIA GTC 2025, aimed at enhancing predictive maintenance and optimising rail systems.

