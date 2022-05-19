Tokyu and partners secure contract for Metro Manila Subway project

The network will cover 17 stations with a length of 27.5km. Credit: Andy Leung from Pixabay.

Japan-based Tokyu Construction, along with its partners, has secured a $338m contract for the construction of subway stations and tunnels in Manila, Philippines.

A joint venture (JV), including Japanese engineering firm Tobishima and Philippine-based Megawide Construction, will commence work on the project in July, reported Nikkei Asia.

The project is anticipated to complete in January 2028.

Philippines’ first subway project is part of the government’s “Build, Build, Build” programme.

The network will cover 17 stations with a length of 27.5km. It will help link the northern part of the metropolitan area to Ninoy Aquino International Airport.

The current contract applies to around 3.4 km remaining for the first phase of the project.

As part of the contract, the JV will carry out engineering work, tunnel construction, and equipment installation including air conditioning and ventilation system.

This year in February, the Japanese government agreed to provide funding of around $1.95bn for the Metro Manila Subway Project.

The funding will be provided in the form of yen loans extended via the Japan International Cooperation Agency.

In February this year, Thales won a contract to deliver key systems for the Metro Manila Subway project, a rapid transit line that is currently under development.

During the same month, Mitsubishi secured a contract for the supply of integrated railway systems and trackwork for the project.