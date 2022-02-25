Thales to provide key systems for Metro Manila Subway

The project will connect Valenzuela in northern Manila to Terminal 3 of Ninoy-Aquino International Airport in the south. Credit: S. Hermann & F. Richter from Pixabay.

Thales has received the contract to provide key systems for the Metro Manila Subway project, a rapid transit line currently under construction in the Philippines.

The company received the contract as part of a larger consortium that was selected by Mitsubishi Corporation to design and build the turnkey rail system for the Metro Manila Subway for around €1bn ($1.12bn).

The consortium is led by Colas Rail and includes Egis and Thales as members.

As agreed, Thales will design and install the latest generation of Integrated Communications and Supervision systems, as well as an automatic fare collection system for the subway line. The contract works value around €156m ($174.35m).

Overall, the project involves the development of a 35km-long underground subway line. It will include 15 stations and will connect Valenzuela in northern Manila to Terminal 3 of Ninoy-Aquino International Airport in the south.

Once complete, the line will reduce travel time from Quezon City to Taguig and mitigate traffic congestion.

Colas Rail will be responsible for the engineering and system integration, track, CBTC signalling, power distribution, as well as depot equipment and overhead lines. The other partner Egis secured the E&M systems and track works package subcontract.

Thales Integrated Communications and Supervision activities vice-president Benoît Couture said: “We are delighted to have been selected, together with our consortium partners, to help modernise Manila’s rapidly-changing urban infrastructure.

“The Metro Manila Subway will significantly improve mobility for the city’s residents, and we are committed to working with our partners to contribute innovative technology for safer, quicker, and more comfortable journeys.

“This contract also marks an exciting new chapter for Thales in the Philippines, and further reinforces our leading position in South East Asia for rail solutions for the region’s most complex metro projects.”

