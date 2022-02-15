Mitsubishi secures contract for Metro Manila Subway Project

The Metro Manila Subway Project will see the construction of a 27km underground railway line. Credit: Pexels from Pixabay.

Mitsubishi Corporation (MC) has received a contract to deliver the integrated railway systems and trackwork for the Metro Manila Subway in Philippines.

Valued at $1.2bn (around JPY140bn), the contract has been awarded by the Philippines’ Department of Transportation (DOTr) and is planned to be completed in 2028.

Under the contract, MC will design, manufacture, install and deliver all the systems for subway line, which will run between the northern city of Valenzuela and the southern city of Parañaque.

Said to be the first of its kind in Philippines, the new subway line is expected to meet growing demand for public transportation in Metro Manila while reducing traffic congestion and atmospheric pollution.

The Metro Manila Subway Project involves the construction of a 27km-long underground railway line comprising 15 stations.

It is backed by the Japan International Cooperation Agency’s (JICA) ODA loan, which is granted under the Japanese government’s Special Terms for Economic Partnership (STEP) programme.

MC said that its deliverables will serve a subway stretch that extends from East Valenzuela Station to Terminal 3 Station, and to Bicutan Station to be supported by another ODA loan.

The firm said in a statement: “The Philippines Government is promoting an infrastructure development plan called ‘Build, Build, Build,’ in which the Metro Manila Subway is considered a priority project.

“By assisting with work to provide Filipinos with more convenient mobility solutions, MC is doing its part to accelerate economic development in their homeland.”

