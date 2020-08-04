Sign up here for GlobalData's free bi-weekly Covid-19 report on the latest information your industry needs to know.

Transmashholding (TMH) Hungary has received a contract from MÁV-Start, the passenger unit of Hungarian State Railways (MÁV), for the modernisation and maintenance of 403 cars.

Awarded to its Dunakeszi plant in Hungary, the contract is worth €90m and work will be carried out over a four-year period.

In June, TMH closed the deal for the acquisition of Hungary’s Dunakeszi Járműjavító (DJJ) rail business and industrial site.

The DDJ management was shifted to TMH Hungary, which serves as a project management organisation.

TMH Hungary will carry out the repair works of 194 cars and the modernisation of 209 passenger cars, which are of different kinds.



The cars will be installed with automatic door mechanisms, LED lighting and USB connectors. The work will also include the upgrade of the interior and exterior of the cars, according to the new corporate style of the operator.

In 2018, the Transmashholding-Hungary consortium secured a contract worth more than €1bn ($1.17bn) to supply passenger car trains to Egyptian National Railways (ENR). The Dunakeszi plant is also a participant in the contract.

Last year, TMH prototype passenger coach built for ENR was sent to Hungary to undergo certification tests.

The prototype coach previously underwent factory static tests conducted by the Tver Manufacturing Institute and the KTI Research Institute experts from Hungary.

These tests assessed the strength of the bogie frames and the car body, as well as ventilation systems, electrical equipment, toilets and water supply.

TMH Hungary is a joint venture between TMH subsidiary TMH International, which specialises in international projects, and Hungarian company Magyar Vagon Zrt.