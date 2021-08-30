Singapore’s LTA opens Thomson–East Coast Line Stage 2

TEL is expected to improve connectivity between the northern, central, and eastern parts of Singapore. Credit: Government of Singapore.

Singapore’s Land Transport Authority (LTA) has inaugurated the Thomson-East Coast Line Stage 2 (TEL2) for the commencement of passenger services.

Covering a length of 13km, TEL2 includes six stations, Springleaf, Lentor, Mayflower, Bright Hill, Upper Thomson, and Caldecott.

The new Caldecott station will function as an interchange with the Circle Line (CCL) and offers more travelling options for residents in the north.

With TEL2, the commuters will be able to experience shorter journeys.

TEL2 has been designed to feature several station entrances for the commuters’ convenience. The stations include improved signages, lift buttons, as well as lighting along handrails of staircases.



In addition, the platform seats have backrest and arm support for helping seniors and visually-impaired travellers.

As stated by LTA, the trains will operate along TEL1 and TEL2 stations between Woodlands North and Caldecott at frequencies of five minutes during peak hours and nine minutes during off-peak hours.

With the increase in ridership, the frequencies for both peak and off-peak hours will be revised accordingly.

More stages of TEL are expected to open in the future to provide quick and direct travel option towards the city centre through the train for people residing along the TEL corridor.

As Singapore’s sixth MRT line, the 43km TEL adds 32 new stations to the current rail network, out of which eight function as interchange stations.

TEL is expected to improve connectivity between the northern, central, and eastern parts of Singapore as well as minimise commuter load on North-South Line.

