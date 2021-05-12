Singapore’s LTA awards contract to build two Jurong Region Line stations

China Harbour (Singapore) Engineering Company has secured a civil contract from Land Transport Authority (LTA) for the construction of two Jurong Region Line (JRL) stations and associated viaduct.

This contract holds a value of nearly $241m.

China Harbour will be responsible for the design and construction of the two JRL stations, namely JS9 and JS10.

It will also construct a 1.5km viaduct between the two stations, over Jurong Central Park and Jalan Boon Lay.

Expected to complete by 2029, constructions work will commence this month.



China Harbour (Singapore) Engineering Company is currently involved in the construction of the Siglap station on the Thomson-East Coast Line.

The JRL is an under-construction elevated mass rapid transit (MRT) line intended to improve connectivity in the western part of Singapore.

The line will primarily serve NTU, Jurong Industrial Estate, Jurong Innovation District, Pandan Reservoir and the future Tengah area. These areas do not have direct connectivity to the rail network.

Earlier this month, LTA transferred six Thomson-East Coast Line Stage 2 (TEL2) stations to rail operator SMRT, which is a subsidiary of Singapore state investment firm Temasek.

While some architectural, mechanical, and electrical works are still being carried out, civil and structural works for the stations along TEL2 have been finished.

The TEL2 will commence services in the third quarter of this year.