Thales wins track circuits contract in Turkey

The TTC track circuit helps detect the occupation, presence, and departure of a train in a given area to ensure the safety of railway operations. Credit: Thales.

French company Thales has secured a contract from Armco for the delivery of track circuits for different lines in Turkey.

Under the contract, Thales will supply, install and commission TTC track circuits on the Çerkezköy-Kapıkule section.

The TTC track circuit will deliver information for predictive maintenance of the system, as well as help detect the occupation, presence, and departure of a train in a given area to make rail operations safe.

The Çerkezköy-Kapıkule section is said to be the first phase of the Halkalı-Kapıkule railway project.

Halkalı-Kapıkule project is being constructed to link the country’s railway network with the Trans-European Transport Network (TEN-T) via Bulgaria.

Thales is also upgrading the Isparta-Burdur-Denizli line with the installation of signalling and telecommunications systems.

Thales TTC track circuit will also be deployed on a 234km stretch of conventional single track.

Isparta-Burdur-Denizli line, which has 21 stations, is being prepared to achieve speeds of up to 160km/h.

Last month, Thales won a long-term services (LTSS) contract from Singapore-based SMRT Trains to continue the availability of its SelTrac communication-based train control (CBTC) signalling system on the North-South and East-West lines in the country.

This year in June, Thales, in collaboration with Orascom Construction and Colas Rail, received a contract from the Egyptian National Authority for Tunnels (NAT) for the Greater Cairo Metro project.