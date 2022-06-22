View all newsletters
June 22, 2022

Thales wins Greater Cairo Metro contract in Egypt

The firms will design and construct telecommunications, centralised control, ticketing systems for Cairo Metro Line 4 Phase 1.

Thales
Thales will deliver and deploy the complete integrated communication and supervision systems for the Cairo Metro Line 4 Phase 1 project. Credit: christoph_mschrd from Pixabay.

French company Thales, along with Orascom Construction and Colas Rail, has secured a contract from the Egyptian National Authority for Tunnels (NAT) for the Greater Cairo Metro project.

Under the contract, the companies will design and construct the telecommunications, centralised control, and ticketing systems for the Cairo Metro Line 4 Phase 1.

This will link the centre of Greater Cairo to the Giza Pyramid Complex in Southwest Greater Cairo.

Thales will deliver and deploy the complete integrated communication and supervision systems for the project.

These systems include radio, multi service network, wayside telephone, and wireless LAN systems, wayside equipment for security systems, passenger information and public address, as well as operations control centre.

Additionally, the company will supply revenue collection solutions for the project.

The Line 4 project will include the construction of a 42km line as well as 35 stations under two development phases.

As part of the first phase, a 19km line, 16 stations, a depot, and an operations control centre will be developed in six years.

An additional 23.5 km and 19 stations will be built under phase 2 of the Cairo Metro Line 4 project. It will include the addition of 92 trains.

Earlier, Thales delivered the first ticketing system for Cairo Line 1 project and the integrated communication, supervision, and ticketing solutions for Line 2 and 3 projects.

Thales integrated communications and supervision activities vice president Benoît COUTURE said: “We are proud to have been selected, together with our partners, to help grow Greater Cairo Metro.

“This new Line 4 will significantly improve the density of people in one of the most congested city of Egypt.”

Recently, Thales won a contract for the deployment of the European Train Control System (ETCS) Level 2 and PZB vehicle equipment on five LEMA electric locomotives of Romania’s Softronic.

