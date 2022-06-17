View all newsletters
June 17, 2022updated 20 Jun 2022 9:50am

Thales to equip Romanian locomotives with ETCS Level 2 equipment

The equipment has been deployed on the locomotives for transnational operations in Romania, Hungary, Slovenia, and Croatia.

Thales
The electric locomotives will operate in cross-border traffic across the European Union. Credit: Thales.

French company Thales has been selected to install European Train Control System (ETCS) Level 2 and PZB vehicle equipment on Romania-based Softronic’s five LEMA electric locomotives.

The equipment will be deployed on the locomotives for transnational operations in Romania, Hungary, Slovenia, and Croatia.

MIREL, the national train control system, will also be installed on the vehicles. Slovenia-based HMH will implement the MIREL system.

Designed for universal use, the LEMA 6000kW can be used for the traction of very heavy trains with the capability to run on tracks that are heavily covered by snow or leaves.

On routes with an overhead line voltage of 15kV or 25kV, the locomotives can run in cross-border traffic across the European Union.

Thales Deutschland Germany main line signallling Germany domain vice president Markus Fritz said: “We are very pleased about this first ETCS Level 2 on-board system project in the Balkans as it opens up new possibilities for further business activities in a high-potential ETCS market.

“Together with our partner Softronic, we lay the foundation of a successful and long-term cooperation in the Romanian market, and thus shape the future of modern and safe rail transportation.”

Last month, Thales facilitated the delivery of three crucial stations for the Egyptian National Railways (ENR).

These stations – Tanta, Sedfa, and Al Ousayrat – are within the rail corridor that covers Alexandria to Aswan through Cairo.

