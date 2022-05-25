Thales equips three stations for Egyptian National Railways

Three new stations will help improve service for passengers. Credit: Thales.

French company Thales has helped deliver three crucial stations for the Egyptian National Railways (ENR), the second-largest railway operator in Africa.

The stations include Tanta, Sedfa, and Al Ousayrat, which come under the rail corridor that spans from Alexandria to Aswan through Cairo.

Sedfa and Al Ousayrat are built to connect the towns of Asyut and Nagh Hammadi, while Tanta is located on the Cairo-Alexandria line.

Alexandria station is situated in the north of the Quesna-Alexandria section, while Farz Waborat and Cairo North are in the south of the Cairo-Benha section. The total length of the line is 207km.

For Tanta station, Thales built one main technical building and one secondary technical building.

The company also deployed 132 signals, 124 switch motors, 267 track circuits, and eight-level crossings at the station.

Thales constructed a new technical building as well as signalling and telecommunications systems for the Al Ousayrat station.

It also built three level crossings and 10km of track for the station. The line already has 63km of track.

For the Sedfa station, Thales constructed an additional 11km besides technical building, 44 signals, 74 track circuits, and two-level crossings.

Thales Spain transport director Fernando Ortega said: “We are very pleased to deliver three new stations to ENR. It is a source of pride for the entire Thales team who have been working for years on the modernisation of this line”

Thales’ electronic interlocking system (EIS) was used as a replacement for the existing mechanical signalling systems on three crucial lines of the Egyptian railway network.

Earlier this month, Thales won a contract to offer its technology for one of the sections of the Mediterranean Corridor.