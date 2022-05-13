Thales wins signalling contract for Mediterranean Corrido

Thales will implement the project in four phases. Credit: Thales.

French company Thales has secured a contract from Adif Alta Velocidad to provide technology for one of the sections of the Mediterranean Corridor.

The contract covers a 155 km section between Castellón de la Plana and L’Ametlla de Mar.

On this section, the company will conduct overhaul of the interlocking installations and signalling field elements, in addition to adapting the same as a result of the change of gauge from Iberian (1,668 mm) to standard or international (1,435 mm).

Similar work will also be carried out on the 13 km long Tortosa-L’Aldea/Amposta branch line.

Thales will deploy electronic interlockings on the Castellón-L’Ametlla section, while adapting the existing ones with the same type on the Tortosa-L’Aldea/Amposta section.

The firm will also install signalling elements in the field such as TTC track circuits, AzLM/ZP30K axle counters, L700H electro-hydraulic actuators and LED signals.

French company is planning to implement the project in four phases for around 22 months.

Upon commissioning of the project, the company will also complete the deployment of the ERTMS level 1 system.

Thales Spain transport director Fernando Ortega said: “Thales has implemented its technology to different sections of the Mediterranean Corridor in recent years.”

The Mediterranean Corridor serves as a strategic project to form a standard gauge railway axis between the French border and Algeciras as part of one of the nine corridors of the Core Network of the Trans-European Transport Networks (TEN-T).

After the completion of work, the section will be incorporated into the European Railway Corridor, which operates from Spain to Hungary through France, Italy, Slovenia and Croatia.

Last month, Thales won a contract extension from the Canadian public transport agency Société de transport de Montréal (STM) for the delivery of new computer-based interlocking systems to eight more stations.