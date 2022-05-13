View all newsletters
Receive our newsletter – data, insights and analysis delivered to you
  1. News
May 13, 2022

Thales wins signalling contract for Mediterranean Corrido

The company will conduct renovation of the interlocking installations and signalling field elements.

Thales
Thales will implement the project in four phases. Credit: Thales.

French company Thales has secured a contract from Adif Alta Velocidad to provide technology for one of the sections of the Mediterranean Corridor.

The contract covers a 155 km section between Castellón de la Plana and L’Ametlla de Mar.

On this section, the company will conduct overhaul of the interlocking installations and signalling field elements, in addition to adapting the same as a result of the change of gauge from Iberian (1,668 mm) to standard or international (1,435 mm).

Similar work will also be carried out on the 13 km long Tortosa-L’Aldea/Amposta branch line.

Thales will deploy electronic interlockings on the Castellón-L’Ametlla section, while adapting the existing ones with the same type on the Tortosa-L’Aldea/Amposta section.

The firm will also install signalling elements in the field such as TTC track circuits, AzLM/ZP30K axle counters, L700H electro-hydraulic actuators and LED signals.

French company is planning to implement the project in four phases for around 22 months.

Upon commissioning of the project, the company will also complete the deployment of the ERTMS level 1 system.

Thales Spain transport director Fernando Ortega said: “Thales has implemented its technology to different sections of the Mediterranean Corridor in recent years.”

The Mediterranean Corridor serves as a strategic project to form a standard gauge railway axis between the French border and Algeciras as part of one of the nine corridors of the Core Network of the Trans-European Transport Networks (TEN-T).

After the completion of work, the section will be incorporated into the European Railway Corridor, which operates from Spain to Hungary through France, Italy, Slovenia and Croatia.

Last month, Thales won a contract extension from the Canadian public transport agency Société de transport de Montréal (STM) for the delivery of new computer-based interlocking systems to eight more stations.

Related Companies
Zonegreen

Rail Depot and Workshop Safety Technology

Visit Profile
Frequentis

Emergency Response and Network Communication Systems

Visit Profile
EATON Electrical products – Martek Power

DC-DC Converters and DC-AC Inverters for the Rail Industry

Visit Profile

NEWSLETTER Sign up Tick the boxes of the newsletters you would like to receive. The top stories of the day delivered to you every weekday. A weekly roundup of the latest news and analysis, sent every Friday. The railway industry's most comprehensive news and information delivered every month.
I consent to GlobalData UK Limited collecting my details provided via this form in accordance with the Privacy Policy
SUBSCRIBED

THANK YOU