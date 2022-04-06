Thales receives contract extension for Montreal metro network

The new technology will help improve Montreal network operations. Credit: Thales.

French company Thales has secured a contract extension from Canadian public transport agency Société de transport de Montréal (STM) to deliver new computer-based interlocking systems to a further eight metro stations.

Through the extension of the contract, the company will provide its technology to 16 stations or depots.

The upgrades will be completed across all lines of the rapid transit system in Montreal.

Montreal network operations are said to improve with the deployment of Thales’ new technology, thereby benefitting around a million passenger trips per weekday.

Thales technology is expected to enhance the existing infrastructure in addition to supporting future network developments.

In 2018, Thales secured the original contract for replacement of the signalling equipment across eight stations and garages.

It will enable STM to maintain service quality by upgrading its existing infrastructure.

“This project aims to improve the technological infrastructure of the Montreal metro while accommodating future network developments,” said Thales.

Thales Urban Rail Signalling vice president and managing director Alcino De Sousa said: “This contract extension solidifies our strong working relationship with the STM and demonstrates our commitment to supporting the ambitions for Montreal’s metro through our technology solutions.

“Our strong local presence in Quebec will ensure long-term support for the STM and the passengers they serve.”

Last month, Thales won a contract from rail operator Prasarana Malaysia for the development of a new integrated control centre (ICC) in Taman Ikan Emas, Malaysia.