Thales wins contract for integrated control centre in Malaysia

French company Thales has secured a contract from rail operator Prasarana Malaysia to build a new integrated control centre (ICC) in Taman Ikan Emas, aimed at delivering better services for passengers.

Prasarana has selected Thales to integrate its signalling supervision and control systems, as well as Network Management and backup systems, into the ICC.

Thales will equip the new centre with SelTrac CBTC (Communications Based Train Control) and AlTrac ETCS L1 (European Train Control System Level 1) train supervision technology.

Upon completion of the project, Prasarana can operate Kelana Jaya, Sri Petaling, Ampang and Monorail lines from one centre for a combined total of 100km of track, as well as nearly 100 trains.

The scope of the work also includes modifications to three existing operational control centres to serve as backup centres.

Thales Malaysia, a subsidiary of the French company, has been selected for project management and coordination.

By April next year, Thales plans to deliver the project.

Thales Malaysia country director François-Xavier Boutes said: “This prestigious project will be an important milestone in the way Prasarana operates its lines.

“As a long-term strategic partner to Prasarana, we are proud to share their vision of operational excellence with the creation of this Integrated Control Centre.”

Last month, Thales secured a contract to provide key systems for the Metro Manila Subway project.