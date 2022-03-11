Receive our newsletter – data, insights and analysis delivered to you
  1. News
March 11, 2022

Thales wins contract for integrated control centre in Malaysia

Prasarana will integrate its signalling supervision and control systems into the new centre.

Thales
Thales will build a new integrated control centre in Taman Ikan Emas. Credit: Kranich17/Pixabay.

French company Thales has secured a contract from rail operator Prasarana Malaysia to build a new integrated control centre (ICC) in Taman Ikan Emas, aimed at delivering better services for passengers.

Prasarana has selected Thales to integrate its signalling supervision and control systems, as well as Network Management and backup systems, into the ICC.

Thales will equip the new centre with SelTrac CBTC (Communications Based Train Control) and AlTrac ETCS L1 (European Train Control System Level 1) train supervision technology.

Upon completion of the project, Prasarana can operate Kelana Jaya, Sri Petaling, Ampang and Monorail lines from one centre for a combined total of 100km of track, as well as nearly 100 trains.

The scope of the work also includes modifications to three existing operational control centres to serve as backup centres.

Thales Malaysia, a subsidiary of the French company, has been selected for project management and coordination.

By April next year, Thales plans to deliver the project.

Thales Malaysia country director François-Xavier Boutes said: “This prestigious project will be an important milestone in the way Prasarana operates its lines.

“As a long-term strategic partner to Prasarana, we are proud to share their vision of operational excellence with the creation of this Integrated Control Centre.”

Last month, Thales secured a contract to provide key systems for the Metro Manila Subway project.

Related Companies
Green Furniture Concept

Eco-Friendly Seating and Furniture for Railway Stations

Visit Profile
Furrer+Frey

Overhead Contact Lines

Visit Profile
Greenwood Engineering

MiniProf Wheel and Rail Profile Measurements

Visit Profile

NEWSLETTER Sign up Tick the boxes of the newsletters you would like to receive. The top stories of the day delivered to you every weekday. A weekly roundup of the latest news and analysis, sent every Friday. The railway industry's most comprehensive news and information delivered every month.
I consent to GlobalData UK Limited collecting my details provided via this form in accordance with the Privacy Policy
SUBSCRIBED

THANK YOU