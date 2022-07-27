View all newsletters
Receive our newsletter - data, insights and analysis delivered to you
  1. News
July 27, 2022

Thales wins long-term services contract in Singapore

Thales will continue the availability of its SelTrac CBTC signalling system on the North-South and East-West lines.

Thales
The contract was awarded with the support of the Land Transport Authority of Singapore. Credit: Thales.

French company Thales has received a long-term services (LTSS) contract from Singapore-based SMRT Trains.

This contract has been awarded with support from Singapore’s Land Transport Authority.

Under the contract, Thales will continue the availability of its SelTrac communication-based train control (CBTC) signalling system on the North-South and East-West lines in the country.

The scope of the contract also includes the delivery of ongoing repair service, spares, and technical support for the existing signalling system on the country’s oldest train lines until 2033.

The company will offer both software and hardware obsolescence management and implement cybersecurity enhancements for the existing signalling system.

Thales security experts will also carry out technical and vulnerability checks and deliver security updates to address the evolving cyber threats.​ ​

In 2017, the firm’s SelTracCBTC signalling system was deployed on the North-South and East-West lines.

Thales Singapore country director and CEO Kevin Chow said: “In Singapore, Thales’ transportation solutions have helped deliver smooth and efficient passenger journeys for the last two decades.

“With this LTSS agreement, we are entrenching our transportation footprint in Singapore, strengthening our partnership with SMRT and LTA, and demonstrating our capabilities in world-class rail signalling and cybersecurity.”

Earlier this month, Thales secured two contracts from TransLink for the supply of a rain control system for a new operations control centre as well as a fully automated depot, known as operations maintenance centre 4 (OMC4).

Its CBTC technology will be installed in both the facilities, which are anticipated to become key elements of the Expo and Millennium Line Upgrade Programme.

Related Companies
Dr D Wehrhahn

Non-Contact Measuring Systems for the Railway Industry

Visit Profile
Zonegreen

Rail Depot and Workshop Safety Technology

Visit Profile
Kolowag

Railway Wheel Sets, Freight Wagons and Passenger Coaches

Visit Profile

More from this topic

NEWSLETTER Sign up Tick the boxes of the newsletters you would like to receive. The top stories of the day delivered to you every weekday. A weekly roundup of the latest news and analysis, sent every Friday. The railway industry's most comprehensive news and information delivered every month.
I consent to GlobalData UK Limited collecting my details provided via this form in accordance with the Privacy Policy
SUBSCRIBED

THANK YOU

Thank you for subscribing to Railway Technology