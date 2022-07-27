Thales wins long-term services contract in Singapore

The contract was awarded with the support of the Land Transport Authority of Singapore. Credit: Thales.

French company Thales has received a long-term services (LTSS) contract from Singapore-based SMRT Trains.

This contract has been awarded with support from Singapore’s Land Transport Authority.

Under the contract, Thales will continue the availability of its SelTrac communication-based train control (CBTC) signalling system on the North-South and East-West lines in the country.

The scope of the contract also includes the delivery of ongoing repair service, spares, and technical support for the existing signalling system on the country’s oldest train lines until 2033.

The company will offer both software and hardware obsolescence management and implement cybersecurity enhancements for the existing signalling system.

Thales security experts will also carry out technical and vulnerability checks and deliver security updates to address the evolving cyber threats.​ ​

In 2017, the firm’s SelTracCBTC signalling system was deployed on the North-South and East-West lines.

Thales Singapore country director and CEO Kevin Chow said: “In Singapore, Thales’ transportation solutions have helped deliver smooth and efficient passenger journeys for the last two decades.

“With this LTSS agreement, we are entrenching our transportation footprint in Singapore, strengthening our partnership with SMRT and LTA, and demonstrating our capabilities in world-class rail signalling and cybersecurity.”

