Thales wins contracts from TransLink for SkyTrain projects

Both facilities are expected to become crucial elements of the Expo and Millennium Line Upgrade Programme. Credit: Thales.

French company Thales has received two contracts from TransLink to deliver train control technology for a new operations control centre (OCC2) and fully automated depot called operations maintenance centre 4 (OMC4).

The company will deploy its SelTrac Communications-Based Train Control (CBTC) technology in both the facilities, which are expected to become crucial elements of the Expo and Millennium Line Upgrade Programme.

The programme will facilitate SkyTrain system expansion to 2045 and beyond to better serve Metro Vancouver travellers in Canada.

With 41 new trains anticipated to begins operations by the end of 2027, the programme will allow an expansion from 80km to 106km of the fully automated Metro Vancouver SkyTrain system by 2028.

Related

OCC2 will feature a control room and the capacity for SkyTrain expansions into the future.

Thales will deliver the automatic train control (ATC) elements for the new OCC2, which will consist of modern train control, network, and cybersecurity technology.

The company will work with local partners and suppliers for the completion of the project.

OMC4 is a fully automated depot, which will facilitate the rapid deployment of trains into service.

It will have storage for 145 cars (29 trains), a vehicle interior cleaning and inspection facility, as well as a train wash track and maintenance shops.

Thales urban rail signalling managing director and vice president Alcino De Sousa said: “We are building on an over 35-year partnership with TransLink as we support their vision for the future of transit in Metro Vancouver.

“The provision of our SelTrac technology to these two new facilities represents the next page in our shared history with TransLink.”

Last month, Thales, in collaboration with Orascom Construction and Colas Rail, won a contract to design and construct the telecommunications, centralised control, and ticketing systems for the Cairo Metro Line 4 Phase 1.