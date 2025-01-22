Sumitomo, through its subsidiary Sumitomo Corporation of Americas (SCOA), jointly known as the Sumitomo Corporation Group, has made a strategic investment in Evertrak, a manufacturer specialising in composite railroad ties for North America’s rail industry.
Sumitomo Corporation Group, through its Steel Group, supports North American freight railroads by exporting rails from Japan and producing tie plates, wheels, and axles in North America.
Its investment in Evertrak aims to expand production capacity and develop sustainable, competitive railroad solutions, aligning with its existing operations.
Evertrak founder and CEO Tim Noonan said: “Evertrak glass fibre reinforced polymer composite railroad ties are engineered to deliver value, safety and sustainability for the railroad industry.
“By joining forces with Sumitomo, whose mission of enriching lives and sustaining the future aligns perfectly with our vision, we’re positioned to create lasting impact in the North American railroad industry.”
In the southeastern US, known as high decay zones, wood railroad ties deteriorate quickly due to the warm and humid climate.
Evertrak’s composite ties, made from recycled materials, offer a “greener alternative” to traditional wood ties, particularly in regions prone to such climatic conditions.
This investment is expected to help “reduce environmental impacts” by bolstering “sustainable railroad infrastructure” in North America, stated Sumitomo.
Produced from recycled plastics and fiberglass, Evertrak stated that its ties offer “better environmental performance, enhanced durability and cost-effectiveness over time”.
The ties are claimed to be completely recyclable post-use.
The company’s product, Evertrak 7000, is made from glass fibre reinforced polymer (GFRP) using recycled plastic. It is designed to offer “unparalleled lifespan” of up to 50 years in high decay zones compared to 8-12 years for wood railroad ties.
SCOA transportation department’s metal products general manager Takamitsu Munakata said: “Evertrak is creating a brand-new category of railroad ties that are capable of withstanding both the long-term operational and environmental challenges in the high decay zones of North America and beyond.
“This partnership reflects our commitment to investing in solutions that address generational challenges, while creating sustainable value for the industry.”