The partnership links OBB’s Railjet with Star Alliance’s global network, ensuring better travel between Austrian cities and international destinations. Credit: Star Alliance.

Star Alliance has partnered with Austria’s OBB to offer “seamless air-rail connectivity” by enhancing intermodal travel options.

The collaboration integrates OBB’s Railjet services with the global flight network of Star Alliance, providing a seamless travel experience between key Austrian cities including Graz, Linz, Salzburg, and Innsbruck and international destinations.

The foundation of this partnership is built upon ten years of cooperation between OBB and Austrian Airlines, which introduced the AIRail service in 2014.

This service has facilitated convenient rail-to-air connections for passengers travelling between major Austrian cities and Vienna Airport, complete with integrated ticketing and check-in services.

OBB CEO Andreas Mattha said: “Traveling from the main train stations in Linz, Salzburg, Graz, or Innsbruck to destinations around the world will soon be even easier.

“We are very pleased to take a significant step in cooperation with Star Alliance to improve the integration of rail and air travel.”

Launched in August 2022 with Germany’s Deutsche Bahn, the Star Alliance Intermodal Partnership, connects the alliance’s airline network with rail, bus, and ferry systems.

It streamlines travel by integrating loyalty programmes and improving connections between airports, train stations, and ports.

The partnership enables single-ticket bookings for flights and trains, online or in-person check-in at select OBB Travel Centres, expanded travel options, and the ability to earn frequent flyer points for train journeys.

Currently, 16 Star Alliance member airlines operate out of Vienna airport, providing more than 1,300 weekly flights to 135 destinations worldwide.

Star Alliance CEO Theo Panagiotoulias said: “Air and Rail have complemented each other as transport modes for several years around the world, and we are proud to welcome ÖBB, the Austrian Federal Railways, to the Star Alliance family.

“With a single ticket, customers can now reach from Singapore to Salzburg, switching from a flight to Railjet at the Vienna airport.”