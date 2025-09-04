The initial phase features an MGT-XL tram operating on lines 1, 2, and 3 in Halle (Saale) for three months. Credit: Hallesche Verkehrs-AG.

Stadler’s TINA trams have commenced trial operation on the Halle transport network, operated by Hallesche Verkehrs (HAVAG), a subsidiary of Stadtwerke Halle-Gruppe, in Germany.

The initial phase involves an MGT-XL tram, which will serve lines 1, 2, and 3 in Halle (Saale) for a duration of three months.

This trial is part of the commissioning process for the first of 17 XL vehicles, each measuring 45m in length.

A 30m MGT-M variant is anticipated to receive approval in November, subsequently entering trial operation. In total, HAVAG has ordered 39 of these shorter TINA trams.

The primary objective of this trial period is to evaluate the new trams’ reliability and functionality in real-world conditions.

Key systems such as doors, drives, air conditioning, passenger information systems, and collision warning mechanisms will undergo testing.

Concurrently, additional TINA vehicles will be deployed as training units to prepare HAVAG drivers for operating the new fleet.

Hallesche Verkehrs CEO Vinzenz Schwarz said: “TINA marks the beginning of an exciting new chapter for our passengers and local transport in Halle (Saale) – it will be a real milestone. We are therefore releasing the first TINA from the internal commissioning process into public passenger service.”

Features of TINA trams include a fully low-floor design for step-free access, energy-efficient air conditioning, large panoramic windows, and improved safety measures such as crash elements and advanced driver assistance systems.

The XL and M variants of the TINA trams weigh approximately 60t and 45t, respectively, which is heavier than previous models.

This increased weight has resulted in higher vibrations during test runs, prompting Stadler to collaborate with HAVAG to address these issues.

Despite this, compliance with technical standards regarding noise levels has been confirmed by experts.

The TINA trams are currently undergoing type testing, where they are assessed on the rail network and tailored to meet the specific needs of Halle’s infrastructure.

Upon successful completion of the trial and subsequent acceptance, the TINA trams will gradually replace the ageing MGT6D vehicles, which have been in service for over three decades.

HAVAG has received five of the ordered 56 TINA trams, which are expected to play a significant role in the modernisation of the fleet and contribute to sustainable mobility in Halle for the next 30 years.

