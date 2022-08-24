Stadler wins new contract for TINA trams in Germany

HAVAG will use new trams across the network. Credit: Stadler Rail AG.

Rolling stock manufacturer Stadler has secured a contract from Stadtwerke Halle-Gruppe’s business unit, Hallesche Verkehrs (HAVAG), for the delivery of 56 Tina (total integrated low-floor drive) trams.

The first trams from the Tina series will be operated through Halle, central Germany, from 2025.

HAVAG has ordered two bidirectional vehicles in two different lengths as per requirements.

At present, HAVAG operates 102 trams on 14 lines in Halle. The company will use new trams across the network.

According to Stadler , 39 vehicles of the future model MGT-M will be around 30m long and can accommodate 166 passengers, of which 64 can be seated.

The 45m-long vehicle type MGT-XL will be constructed 17 times and can accommodate 267 passengers, of which 96 can be seated.

Stadler marketing and sales executive vice president Ansgar Brockmeye said: “Our fourth order now, this contract conclusion emphasises the success of the innovative Tina vehicle concept.

“The new vehicles set new standards in terms of comfort and user-friendliness. And the same is also true in terms of safety. A new collision warning system will further increase the safety of tram services.”

In 2020, the company received its first order from Darmstadt-based HEAG Mobilo for the Tina trams. Later, Swiss Baselland Transport (BLT ) also ordered the same series of trams.

This year in June, Stadler won a contract from Rostocker Straßenbahnen (RASG) for the supply of 28 Tina trams rail cars.