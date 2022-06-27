View all newsletters
June 27, 2022

Stadler secures RASG contract for 28 TINA trams

The new tram railcars will replace some of the 6N1 trams.

Stadler
The trams can accommodate 221 passengers. Credit: Stadler Rail.

Rolling stock manufacturer Stadler has received a contract from Rostocker Straßenbahnen (RASG) for the delivery of 28 TINA (total integrated low-floor drive) tram railcars.

At a length of nearly 32m, the three-part and fully air-conditioned two-way trams have the capacity to accommodate 221 passengers with 75 seated.

Featuring an integrated passenger information system, the flow-floor, and step-free vehicles provide allocated space for pushchairs and bicycles in four multi-purpose areas.

Other features of the trams include USB charging ports, modern information screens, video surveillance, and an onboard ticket machine.

Four specially designed bogies, including an integrated collision warning system, will facilitate the smooth running of the vehicle and protect wheels and rails.

The new trams will replace some of the 6N1 variants, which entered service between 1994 and 1996.

Stadler plans to deliver the first trams at the end of 2024. They will begin operations in Rostock the following year.

With the new order, Stadler’s trams in the RSAG fleet will increase to a total of 41 vehicles.

The new vehicles will run on all of RSAG’s six tram lines in the Hanseatic and university city of Rostock, covering about 3.2 million km per annum.

Stadler CEO Jure Mikolčić said: “We are proud of Rostocker Straßenbahn AG’s order and delighted to be providing these passenger-friendly TINA trams for the third time since the product first went to market, not long ago.

“We are pleased that after the TINA TRAMLINK, the TRAMLINK will enter passenger service in Rostock.”

Earlier this month, Swiss railway operator SBB tapped Stadler for the supply of another seven Giruno SMILE high-speed trains.

