The new four-car trains are designed to endure Nordic weather conditions. Credit: Stadler, Inc.

AB Transitio has placed an order with Stadler for 13 additional KISS double-decker multiple-unit trains, expanding its fleet for regional transport in the Stockholm Malaren area.

This order follows an option included in a contract established in 2016 between the Swedish rail vehicle leasing company and Stadler.

The new trains will expand the existing fleet of 53 Stadler trains operated by the railway company Malardalstrafik.

They will be manufactured at St. Margrethen, Switzerland and are scheduled for delivery starting in spring 2028.

The new four-car trains are designed to accommodate increased passenger numbers in the Stockholm Malaren region and can reach speeds of up to 200km/h.

They are specifically engineered to withstand Nordic weather conditions, featuring closed engine rooms, double-walled carriage gangways, snow-clearing equipment, and underfloor heating systems.

These attributes are intended to ensure reliable service during extreme weather and heavy snowfall.

AB Transitio CEO Magnus von Bahr said: “With these additional 13 vehicles we will strengthen the robustness of the Mälardalstrafik fleet and further increase synergies and standardisation in Transitios rolling stock fleet.”

Similar to the current fleet, the new trains will showcase a Nordic design, offering a spacious passenger layout and comfortable seating arrangements.

The trains will include 357 seats, some of which are adjustable, along with amenities such as individual reading lights, power sockets, work tables, Wi-Fi, and mobile phone boosters to enhance connectivity.

The design of the carriages takes advantage of the larger loading gauge typical in Nordic countries, allowing for increased height and width.

The lightweight aluminium construction of the carriage bodies is expected to contribute to reduced energy consumption, according to the company.

Stadler Group deputy CEO and marketing and sales head Ansgar Brockmeyer said: “The KISS double-decker train combines Nordic robustness with state-of-the-art comfort.

“This is ideal for reliable, efficient and comfortable regional transport in the Stockholm Malaren region. We have a proven track record of effective collaboration with AB Transitio, and I am delighted that we can continue this partnership.”

Last month, Stadler Valencia won a contract with Ferrocarrils de la Generalitat de Catalunya (FGC) to supply seven TRAMLINK V3 trams for the upcoming TramCamp public transport system in the Camp de Tarragona region of Catalonia, Spain.

