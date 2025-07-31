The trams will be designed and produced at Stadler’s facility in Albuixech, Valencia. Credit: Stadler.

Stadler Valencia has secured a contract with Ferrocarrils de la Generalitat de Catalunya (FGC) to deliver seven TRAMLINK V3 trams for the forthcoming TramCamp public transport system in the Camp de Tarragona region of Catalonia, Spain.

This agreement also encompasses a full-service maintenance package for a duration of 15 years.

The new electric trams will serve the Cambrils–Salou–Vila-Seca corridor and enhance regional mobility by linking significant urban and tourist centres, enhancing public transport options, and reducing carbon emissions.

The trams will be designed and produced at Stadler’s facility in Albuixech, Valencia.

The TRAMLINK V3 trams are engineered for operation on non-electrified tracks and are equipped with an onboard electric traction system powered by two modules based on Lithium-titanate (LTO) battery cells with a range of up to 9.9km.

Stadler Valencia CEO Iñigo Parra said: “We are proud to contribute to the development of TramCamp with our TRAMLINK trams. This project reinforces our commitment to innovation, sustainability, and high-quality public transport.”

Each five-carriage tram can accommodate 211 passengers and operate in both directions, with low floors throughout for easy access.

The trams can reach speeds of up to 81km/h and include multifunctional areas designed for bicycles, pushchairs, and wheelchairs.

They will also feature real-time passenger information systems and air conditioning suitable for the Mediterranean climate.

To ensure the trams are maintained efficiently, a new depot will be established close to the Vila-seca network.

In a related development, Kölner Verkehrs-Betriebe (KVB) has awarded Stadler with a €700m ($816.4m) contract to supply 132 high-floor light rail vehicles, as part of an initiative to modernise Cologne’s light rail fleet.

