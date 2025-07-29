The vehicles’ design promises over 30 years of service life and Stadler will provide long-term support. Credit: Stadler.

Kölner Verkehrs-Betriebe (KVB) has awarded a €700m ($816.4m) contract to Stadler to supply 132 high-floor light rail vehicles, with the first deliveries expected in 2029.

The contract aims to modernise Cologne’s light rail fleet and enhance passenger capacity and comfort.

The new trains, designed specifically for Cologne’s network, can be coupled through a quick-release coupling to form longer trains, offering space for up to 470 passengers.

The contract includes 34 intermediate modules, which allow for extensions to approximately 70m, improving passenger flow and infrastructure efficiency.

KVB CEO Stefanie Haaks said: “The city council’s approval of this important project gives us planning security.

“In view of a challenging budget situation, we are very grateful for the financial support, which sends a positive signal for the implementation of the mobility transition and strong public transport. Both our passengers and drivers can look forward to modern trams and a high level of comfort.”

Stadler’s vehicles will feature advanced technology, including collision warning systems, rear-view mirror video system, and automatic ambient-adjusting cockpit displays.

An integrated passenger counting system featuring evaluation software will optimise operational planning, and hybrid wheels with aluminium rim rings will help in reducing weight and noise.

The interior design prioritises energy efficiency and passenger comfort, with air conditioning, large 29-inch monitors for passenger information, and LED lighting.

Spacious aisles will support even distribution of passengers and support faster boarding and alighting while reducing wait times.

Stadler Division Germany CEO Jure Mikolčić said: “With the new high-floor light rail vehicles, we are joining forces with KVB to send a strong signal for the mobility of the future – comfortable, energy-efficient and ready for the challenges of tomorrow.

“The vehicles are tailor-made for Cologne and combine state-of-the-art technology with a flexible, modular design.”

The vehicles are designed to have a service life of more than 30 years. Stadler will provide long-term support, ensuring the reliability and safety of the fleet through maintenance and technical services.

The initial ten trains and five connecting modules are due for delivery in 2029, with the full series will be delivered between mid-2030 and the end of 2032.

These vehicles will replace older 2200/2300 and 5100 series vehicles and serve lines 4, 13, and 18.

Additionally, Stadler has recently introduced the RS ZERO at the Rail Business Days in Ostrava, a zero-emission train powered by hydrogen and batteries, signalling a move towards sustainable rail travel in the Czech Republic.

